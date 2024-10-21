On the Site:
How To Watch, Stream, Listen To Utah Utes Football Vs. Houston Cougars

Oct 21, 2024, 4:46 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Utes football team travels to Houston to take on the Cougars on Saturday. Here is how you can watch, stream, and listen to stay caught up with all the action.

How to watch Utah Utes vs. Houston football game

The Cougars host the Utes at TDECU Stadium in Houston, Texas on Saturday, October 26.

Here is all of the information you’ll need to tune in to the Utah vs. Houston football game:

What channel is Utah Football on?

The Utah football game against the Houston Cougars will be televised on ESPN+. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. (MDT).

Channels based on Salt Lake City, Utah

Ways to Watch Utah Football:

Television/Streaming

ESPN+

Radio

ESPN 700 AM / 92.1 FM

Mobile/Streaming Devices

ESPN App

KSL Sports Zone

A pregame and postgame show will run on the KSL Sports Zone

Online

KSLSports.com

Mobile

KSL Sports app

Utah Football 2024 Season Results:

The Rest Of The Utes’ 2024 Schedule:

  • Utah Football @ Houston Cougars on Saturday, October 26
  • Utah Football vs. BYU Cougars on Saturday, November, 9
  • Utah Football @ Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday, November 16
  • Utah Football vs. Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday, November 23
  • Utah Football @ UCF Knights on Friday, November 29

Take us with you, wherever you go.

