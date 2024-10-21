How To Watch, Stream, Listen To Utah Utes Football Vs. Houston Cougars
Oct 21, 2024, 4:46 PM
SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Utes football team travels to Houston to take on the Cougars on Saturday. Here is how you can watch, stream, and listen to stay caught up with all the action.
How to watch Utah Utes vs. Houston football game
The Cougars host the Utes at TDECU Stadium in Houston, Texas on Saturday, October 26.
On the road to 𝐇-𝐓𝐨𝐰𝐧 🚀
🆚 Houston
🏟️ TDECU Stadium
⏰ SAT 10.26 | 5:00PM MT
📺 ESPN+
📻 ESPN 700 AM / 92.1 FM#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/JS2nHtLzTL
— Utah Football (@Utah_Football) October 21, 2024
Here is all of the information you’ll need to tune in to the Utah vs. Houston football game:
What channel is Utah Football on?
The Utah football game against the Houston Cougars will be televised on ESPN+. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. (MDT).
Channels based on Salt Lake City, Utah
Ways to Watch Utah Football:
Television/Streaming
Radio
ESPN 700 AM / 92.1 FM
Hear from Head @Utah_Football Coach Kyle Whittingham after his weekly press conference.
🎙️: https://t.co/Vc863lrqLc#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/sa2wD40GyA
— Utah Athletics (@utahathletics) October 21, 2024
Mobile/Streaming Devices
KSL Sports Zone
A pregame and postgame show will run on the KSL Sports Zone
Online
Mobile
Utah Football 2024 Season Results:
- Utes defeat Southern Utah, 49-0
- Utes defeat Baylor, 23-12
- Utes defeat Utah State, 38-21
- Utes defeat Oklahoma State, 22-19
- Utes fall to Arizona, 23-10
- Utes fall to Arizona State, 27-19
- Utes fall to TCU, 13-7
The Rest Of The Utes’ 2024 Schedule:
- Utah Football @ Houston Cougars on Saturday, October 26
- Utah Football vs. BYU Cougars on Saturday, November, 9
- Utah Football @ Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday, November 16
- Utah Football vs. Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday, November 23
- Utah Football @ UCF Knights on Friday, November 29
