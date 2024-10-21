On the Site:
Vote Watch
Roads to Understanding
Hope After the Hurricanes
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Cottonwood Heights Police continue search for body of Utah National Guardsman 

Oct 21, 2024, 5:56 PM | Updated: 6:40 pm

Brianna Chavez's Profile Picture

BY BRIANNA CHAVEZ


KSLTV.com

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS — Multiple law enforcement agencies are continuing to search for the body of a Utah National Guardsman who police believe was killed by his estranged wife. 

Charging documents state Jennifer Gledhill had admitted to an informant she had killed her estranged husband Matthew Johnson and buried his body “north” in a shallow grave. 

Sgt. Gary Young, public information officer for Cottonwood Heights Police Department, said investigators have focused their search in Farmington Bay. 

“We’re checking the likely areas off the roadway. Not on a busy area where she’d be seen,” he said. 

Documents also state Gledhill’s phone data showed she had traveled north on Interstate 215 toward the Legacy Parkway and was later recorded on surveillance video at a gas station in Centerville. 

According to Young, more than 25 warrants have been filed in order to obtain cell phone records, “for the car, for text messaging. We’re still looking into every viable lead.” 

Young said investigators have not been able to narrow down where Johnson’s body could be, but are working diligently with other agencies from Davis and Weber County, along with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources and volunteers from the Utah National Guard. 

“This is not normal for Cottonwood Heights,” Young said. “We lost a valuable community member and it’s a very, hard thing to take. We’re doing our very best for the investigation. We’re following up every lead. (And) We’re taking us where the evidence will take us. And we hope that we have a logical conclusion when we find the shallow grave.” 

Young said the department will continue to search and hope to find Johnson’s body before any factors like winter weather can prevent them from doing so. 

Johnson was initially reported missing on Sept. 20.

 

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

FILE - Utah State Capitol. (KSL TV)...

Emily Ashcraft, KSL.com

Average health care spending has gone up nearly 20% in Utah, study says

Health care costs are rising in Utah, by as much as 20% — causing issues for employees and employers particularly at small businesses.

2 hours ago

Loud explosions resembling a helicopter crash startled and confused Eagle Mountain residents overni...

Shara Park

Overnight fireworks explosion prompts unnecessary search for downed aircraft

Loud explosions resembling a helicopter crash startled and confused Eagle Mountain residents overnight. 

3 hours ago

An own is held in gloved hands...

Mike Anderson

Wildlife rehab center opens again but in much smaller space — for now

A non profit that helps sick and injured animals was forced to pack up and move, but is back open Monday. However, it could still be several years before it gets up to speed with the kind of work they were doing before the move.

3 hours ago

Police have focused their search for the body of a missing Utah guardsman in the Farmington Bay are...

Brianna Chavez

Cottonwood Heights Police continue search for body of Utah National Guardsman 

Multiple law enforcement agencies are continuing to search for the body of a Utah National Guardsman who police believe was killed by his estranged wife. 

4 hours ago

A painting of James Staples who helped to build the original foudnation of the Salt Lake Temple in ...

Dan Rascon

Posterity of pioneer who helped build the foundation of the Salt Lake Temple gather

A huge reunion was held at Temple Square for a family honoring their pioneer ancestor who helped build the original foundation of the Salt Lake Temple back in the 1800s.

5 hours ago

FILE — Pizza (petrovhey from Pixabay)...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

13-time champion chef bringing ‘Slice House’ pizza chain to Utah

Slice House by Tony Gemignani announced Monday that it now expects to open a new location within the remodeled Foothill Village in Salt Lake City by the end of this year, marking the fast-casual pizza franchise's first location in the Beehive State.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Cottonwood Heights Police continue search for body of Utah National Guardsman 