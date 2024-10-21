On the Site:
Vote Watch
Roads to Understanding
Hope After the Hurricanes
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

COURTS & LEGAL

FTC’s rule banning fake online reviews goes into effect

Oct 21, 2024, 5:45 PM | Updated: 6:58 pm

FILE - Lina Khan, then the nominee for Commissioner of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), speaks a...

FILE - Lina Khan, then the nominee for Commissioner of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), speaks a confirmation hearing, April 21, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Graeme Jennings/Washington Examiner via AP, Pool, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Graeme Jennings/Washington Examiner via AP, Pool, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal rule banning fake online reviews is now in effect.

The Federal Trade Commission issued the rule in August banning the sale or purchase of online reviews. The rule, which went into effect Monday, allows the agency to seek civil penalties against those who knowingly violate it.

“Fake reviews not only waste people’s time and money, but also pollute the marketplace and divert business away from honest competitors,” FTC Chair Lina Khan said about the rule in August. She added that the rule will “protect Americans from getting cheated, put businesses that unlawfully game the system on notice, and promote markets that are fair, honest, and competitive.”

Specifically, the rule bans reviews and testimonials attributed to people who don’t exist or are generated by artificial intelligence, people who don’t have experience with the business or product/services, or misrepresent their experience.

It also bans businesses from creating or selling reviews or testimonials. Businesses that knowingly buy fake reviews, procure them from company insiders or disseminate fake reviews will be penalized. It also prohibits businesses from using “unfounded or groundless legal threats, physical threats, intimidation, or certain false public accusations.”

People can report violations at https://reportfraud.ftc.gov.

 

KSL 5 TV Live

Courts & Legal

FILE - Lina Khan, then the nominee for Commissioner of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), speaks a...

Associated Press

FTC’s rule banning fake online reviews goes into effect

A federal rule banning fake online reviews is now in effect.

4 hours ago

FILE: A view of Matheson Courthouse in Salt Lake City. (Johanna Workman, Deseret News Archives)...

Brian Carlson

Woman accused of killing husband barred from seeing her children by court order

Jennifer Gledhill, who is accused of killing her husband, was barred from seeing or contacting her children Monday after the state argued they could also become victims of hers.

8 hours ago

People leave after voting in the Atlanta suburb of Sandy Springs, Ga., on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, t...

Kate Brumback and Jeff Amy, Associated Press

Republicans appeal a Georgia judge’s ruling that invalidates seven election rules

The state and national Republican parties are appealing a judge’s ruling that said seven election rules recently passed by Georgia’s State Election Board are “illegal, unconstitutional and void.”

4 days ago

The Utah Department of Transportation and the Cottonwood Canyons are teaming up together again this...

Karah Brackin

Traction law enforcement in Big and Little Cottonwood Canyons

The Utah Department of Transportation and the Cottonwood Canyons are teaming up together again this year as they bring back the sticker program.

4 days ago

A judge is considering whether to disqualify state attorneys from prosecuting Ralph Menzies's case ...

Emily Ashcraft, KSL.com

Judge considers disqualifying Utah’s attorneys in death penalty case against Ralph Menzies

A judge is considering whether to disqualify state attorneys from prosecuting Ralph Menzies's case because of their communications with other state agencies.

5 days ago

An undated photo of the Utah State Capitol....

Daniella Rivera

Transparency at a Standstill: Utah State Records Committee cannot meet to consider appeals

Utah's State Records Committee hears appeals from citizens who have been denied government records, but now that committee can't meet because there are three open seats.

5 days ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

FTC’s rule banning fake online reviews goes into effect