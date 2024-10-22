OGDEN — A nonprofit that helps sick and injured animals was forced to pack up and move, but is back open Monday. However, it could still be several years before it gets up to speed with the kind of work it was doing before the move.

That’s largely because the new space is about one-third the size of the previous location of The Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Northern Utah. The new space wasn’t built to house animals and is viewed as more of a temporary space before the center can build a new, real home. Buz and Dalyn Marthaler run the place together, along with board members, staff, and volunteers.

The new space is made of two old houses, close together but not connected. On Monday they were already taking in new animals as the need for help didn’t go away as they worked to move and reopen.

The center had to move as Ogden planned an expansion of its dinosaur park that was next to where the rehabilitation center was renting space. The Marthaleers said the new city administration has been helpful in getting them what they need to get back to doing what they were doing before the change. For aquatic animals, or waterfowl, the new facility can’t help the way it used to be able to.

But opening is a step in the right direction, according to Buz Marthaler.

“So to have it be back in the game and doing what I do best, and being able to help our community and take animals in and alleviate that suffering feels amazing,” Dalyn Marthaler said.

To help an injured owl or maybe a bat somebody found in the Walmart parking is lot is where Dalyn Marthaler said she knew it was where she belonged.

“The new facility will be state of the art,” Dalyn Marthaler said. “It’s going to be beautiful. It’s going to be huge, and it’s going to be designed to do — specifically wild animals. And so we’ll be able to do even more than we could before.”

The effort and new facility will need a lot of donations and public support to build. Buz Marthaler said there should be a proposed design available soon to share on the shelter’s website, so people can see what is planned.