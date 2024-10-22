Overnight fireworks explosion prompts unnecessary search for downed aircraft

EAGLE MOUNTAIN — Loud explosions resembling a helicopter crash startled and confused Eagle Mountain residents overnight.

“It was terrifying, it shook the house,” said Kimberlee Andrews.

Andrews says she was just about to fall asleep when around midnight the sounds of propeller blades rattled her windows. What followed, was an explosion that captured on security cameras around City Center.

“The sound was so horrific, like something had exploded, somebody was hurt,” Andrews said.

According to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, more than a dozen people called 911 to report a possible helicopter crash, prompting more than half-a dozen law enforcement officers to race to the area with lights and sirens.

Jayden Peterson

“We wanted to get there as quickly as we can in case it is an actual aircraft crash so that we can find out condition and status of the occupants,” said Sgt. Spencer Cannon. “We’ve got several different areas that we’re checking out and not finding anything, we’re not seeing signs of smoke, or any signs of a fire or damage.”

The cause for explosion

After combing the area and checking with local airfields and military bases, law enforcement determined the explosion was likely the result of a firework, a very loud and disruptive strobe rocket.

“It’s not legal in Utah anywhere right now, not unless you have some special permitted function to set off fireworks, and there’s no city celebration, and no city celebrations go that late,” Cannon said.

“Who would have thought it was a firework?” Andrews said.

Kimberlee Rae Andrews

After closely examining her own security videos, Andrews found a reflection of the firework falling in her car windshield.

“It shows the firework itself and when going off you’ll see it stream,” she said.

While grateful to know the explosion was a firework and that nobody was hurt, Andrews now wonders why someone would scare the community in this way.

“What ‘s your point? Shame on you,” she said. “The disruption in the neighborhood, people being woken up, our poor veterans — you know, they have a hard enough time with the fireworks on the 4th of July and this firework was so scary.”

“I’ll go beyond saying it’s irresponsible, it’s dumb to do something like that,” Cannon said. “I mean, a lot of the people who reported it were wakened out of a dead sleep.”

The sheriff’s office is now combing through security videos trying to find the person responsible for setting off the firework. If they’re able to track them down, Cannon said they could face misdemeanor charges.

“If anybody happens to know who did this or suspect who might have done it, we’ll follow up on it,” Cannon said.

“My experience was just scared, but If I were to speak for the community, they’re angry because of the wasted resources,” Andrews said.

Kamaron Blake