On the Site:
Vote Watch
Roads to Understanding
Hope After the Hurricanes
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Overnight fireworks explosion prompts unnecessary search for downed aircraft

Oct 21, 2024, 7:10 PM | Updated: 7:17 pm

Shara Park's Profile Picture

BY SHARA PARK


KSLTV.com

EAGLE MOUNTAIN Loud explosions resembling a helicopter crash startled and confused Eagle Mountain residents overnight. 

“It was terrifying, it shook the house,” said Kimberlee Andrews. 

Andrews says she was just about to fall asleep when around midnight the sounds of propeller blades rattled her windows. What followed, was an explosion that captured on security cameras around City Center. 

“The sound was so horrific, like something had exploded, somebody was hurt,” Andrews said. 

According to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, more than a dozen people called 911 to report a possible helicopter crash, prompting more than half-a dozen law enforcement officers to race to the area with lights and sirens. 

Jayden Peterson

“We wanted to get there as quickly as we can in case it is an actual aircraft crash so that we can find out condition and status of the occupants,” said Sgt. Spencer Cannon. “We’ve got several different areas that we’re checking out and not finding anything, we’re not seeing signs of smoke, or any signs of a fire or damage.” 

The cause for explosion

After combing the area and checking with local airfields and military bases, law enforcement determined the explosion was likely the result of a firework, a very loud and disruptive strobe rocket. 

“It’s not legal in Utah anywhere right now, not unless you have some special permitted function to set off fireworks, and there’s no city celebration, and no city celebrations go that late,” Cannon said. 

“Who would have thought it was a firework?” Andrews said. 

Kimberlee Rae Andrews

After closely examining her own security videos, Andrews found a reflection of the firework falling in her car windshield. 

“It shows the firework itself and when going off you’ll see it stream,” she said. 

While grateful to know the explosion was a firework and that nobody was hurt, Andrews now wonders why someone would scare the community in this way. 

“What ‘s your point? Shame on you,” she said. “The disruption in the neighborhood, people being woken up, our poor veterans you know, they have a hard enough time with the fireworks on the 4th of July and this firework was so scary.” 

“I’ll go beyond saying it’s irresponsible, it’s dumb to do something like that,” Cannon said. “I mean, a lot of the people who reported it were wakened out of a dead sleep.” 

The sheriff’s office is now combing through security videos trying to find the person responsible for setting off the firework. If they’re able to track them down, Cannon said they could face misdemeanor charges. 

“If anybody happens to know who did this or suspect who might have done it, we’ll follow up on it,” Cannon said. 

“My experience was just scared, but If I were to speak for the community, they’re angry because of the wasted resources,” Andrews said. 

Kamaron Blake

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

FILE - Utah State Capitol. (KSL TV)...

Emily Ashcraft, KSL.com

Average health care spending has gone up nearly 20% in Utah, study says

Health care costs are rising in Utah, by as much as 20% — causing issues for employees and employers particularly at small businesses.

2 hours ago

Loud explosions resembling a helicopter crash startled and confused Eagle Mountain residents overni...

Shara Park

Overnight fireworks explosion prompts unnecessary search for downed aircraft

Loud explosions resembling a helicopter crash startled and confused Eagle Mountain residents overnight. 

3 hours ago

An own is held in gloved hands...

Mike Anderson

Wildlife rehab center opens again but in much smaller space — for now

A non profit that helps sick and injured animals was forced to pack up and move, but is back open Monday. However, it could still be several years before it gets up to speed with the kind of work they were doing before the move.

3 hours ago

Police have focused their search for the body of a missing Utah guardsman in the Farmington Bay are...

Brianna Chavez

Cottonwood Heights Police continue search for body of Utah National Guardsman 

Multiple law enforcement agencies are continuing to search for the body of a Utah National Guardsman who police believe was killed by his estranged wife. 

4 hours ago

A painting of James Staples who helped to build the original foudnation of the Salt Lake Temple in ...

Dan Rascon

Posterity of pioneer who helped build the foundation of the Salt Lake Temple gather

A huge reunion was held at Temple Square for a family honoring their pioneer ancestor who helped build the original foundation of the Salt Lake Temple back in the 1800s.

5 hours ago

FILE — Pizza (petrovhey from Pixabay)...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

13-time champion chef bringing ‘Slice House’ pizza chain to Utah

Slice House by Tony Gemignani announced Monday that it now expects to open a new location within the remodeled Foothill Village in Salt Lake City by the end of this year, marking the fast-casual pizza franchise's first location in the Beehive State.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Overnight fireworks explosion prompts unnecessary search for downed aircraft