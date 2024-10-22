Mike Gundy Gives High Praise To BYU Football’s Environment

PROVO, Utah – Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy was impressed with the atmosphere at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

The veteran head coach of the Pokes highlighted how impressed he was with the setting in Provo during his weekly press conference on Monday with Oklahoma State media.

Gundy received a question about freshman running back Rodney Fields Jr., who earned his first game action last Friday in the 38-35 loss to BYU. He had eight carries for 38 yards.

Mike Gundy on LES: “As difficult of an environment that we’ve played since I’ve been a coach here.”

Within Gundy’s impressions of the freshman ball carrier, Gundy shared high praise of LES.

“We’ve seen it since August with him. He has ability,” Gundy said of Fields Jr.

Gundy continued with commentary on Fields but included an interesting tidbit on BYU’s environment, “He’s never been in games, but you know that environment we played in was as difficult of an environment that we’ve played in since I’ve been a coach here. And he just went out and played like it was no big deal.”

For those unaware, Mike Gundy has been the head coach at Oklahoma State since 2005. He’s in his 20th season.

During Gundy’s two decades in Stillwater, he’s been in road environments at Kansas State, Iowa State, Texas, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Georgia, Pitt, and West Virginia, among others, as head coach of Oklahoma State.

Gundy’s comments on the atmosphere after BYU won 38-35

After Friday night’s game, Gundy was asked for his direct thoughts on the atmosphere at BYU and was complimentary.

“They know how to do game day atmosphere. I’ll give them credit. This is a great addition to our conference. Very, very good game day environment. They’re student section, they do a great job. They do a great job at the light shows. It’s pretty impressive.”

Oklahoma State is 3-4 overall and 0-4 in the Big 12. The Pokes are looking for their first victory in league play this Saturday at Baylor.

BYU is also on the road as they get set to take on the UCF Knights in Orlando.

