LOCAL NEWS

German shorthair K-9 missing out of Davis County, sheriff says

Oct 22, 2024, 10:19 AM | Updated: 10:32 am

Kash, a German shorthair pointer, was reported missing by the Davis County Sheriff's Office on Tues...

Kash, a German shorthair pointer, was reported missing by the Davis County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024. (Davis County Sheriff's Office)

(Davis County Sheriff's Office)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

LAYTON — A corrections K-9 was reported missing Tuesday after he ran off Monday night and couldn’t be located.

The Davis County Sheriff’s Office said the dog’s name is Kash. He’s a 1-year-old German shorthaired pointer who would “probably like to play fetch for a while,” but was “needed back at home with us,” the office said.

Kash was reported missing by the Davis County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024. (Davis County Sheriff’s Office)

The sheriff’s office said Kash was outside at approximately 9 p.m. Monday when he suddenly took off and headed toward some trails near a facility.

“If you are in the Farmington area, please keep your eye out for him,” the sheriff’s office said. “Please call dispatch at 801-451-4150 if you spot him. We appreciate our community’s help in getting him home safely.”

Salt Lake City International Airport's third construction phase is complete, as five new Concourse ...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

Salt Lake City airport opens much-anticipated ‘river tunnel,’ new Concourse B gates

Salt Lake City International Airport's third construction phase is complete, as five new Concourse B gates and a central tunnel connecting passengers through it opened on Tuesday.

35 minutes ago

The white van that police believe fatality stuck a man in Layton on Oct. 16, 2024....

Mary Culbertson

Arrest made in fatal hit-and-run, but driver remains at large

The owner of a van involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash was booked on obstruction of justice charges related to the case. Investigators are still searching for the driver.

1 hour ago

Graduation at Ben Lomond School in Ogden on May 22. Ogden School District is the only system in Uta...

Tim Vandenack, KSL.com

Minority-majority schools in Utah up as Latino population grows

Reflecting the gradual demographic shift across Utah, the state has more minority-majority schools and more Hispanic-majority schools.

2 hours ago

An ATV driver was found dead by a group of hunters in Box Elder County on Monday, Oct. 21, 2024. (B...

Mary Culbertson

ATV driver found dead moments after crash in Box Elder County

An ATV driver was found dead by a group of hunters moments after it crashed, according to the Box Elder County Sheriff's Office

2 hours ago

As part of National Teen Driver Safety Week, the 16th annual Teen Memoriam honors teens who have lo...

Karah Brackin

Families of teens killed on Utah roads share their grief

As part of the National Teen Driver Safety Week, parents who have lost teens on Utah roads are urging other drivers to use caution.

2 hours ago

Casey Scott added a pair of free Utah Jazz tickets to his weekly gas card and bro hugs giveaway rou...

Casey Scott

Casey Scott adds free tickets to the Utah Jazz in weekly gas cards, bro hugs giveaway

Casey Scott added free tickets to the Utah Jazz home opener game on his weekly gas cards and bro hugs run.

3 hours ago

