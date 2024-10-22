German shorthair K-9 missing out of Davis County, sheriff says

LAYTON — A corrections K-9 was reported missing Tuesday after he ran off Monday night and couldn’t be located.

The Davis County Sheriff’s Office said the dog’s name is Kash. He’s a 1-year-old German shorthaired pointer who would “probably like to play fetch for a while,” but was “needed back at home with us,” the office said.

The sheriff’s office said Kash was outside at approximately 9 p.m. Monday when he suddenly took off and headed toward some trails near a facility.

“If you are in the Farmington area, please keep your eye out for him,” the sheriff’s office said. “Please call dispatch at 801-451-4150 if you spot him. We appreciate our community’s help in getting him home safely.”