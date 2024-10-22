LEHI — Ninety families have been evacuated from an apartment complex after an early-morning explosion Tuesday.

The Lehi Police Department said a couple in the apartment were hurt in the explosion at Lehi Tech Apartments at 200 S. 1350 East. The wife and husband were both treated for injuries from debris at the complex, and neither were taken to a hospital. The explosion, at approximately 4:10 a.m., caused water damage from a sprinkler system to apartments below the unit where the explosion happened.

“The building will remain evacuated until the fire suppression system is restored and the apartments are deemed safe for reentry,” Lehi police said.

Police said the circumstances of the explosion seemed suspicious, and an investigation is ongoing.

The Red Cross is providing help for those evacuated.

