Big 12 Moves Women's Basketball Championship To Sunday, Will Adjust For BYU

Oct 22, 2024, 10:40 AM

Oct 22, 2024, 10:40 AM

The Big 12 Conference has a new Women’s Basketball tournament format featuring a Sunday date.

Commissioner Brett Yormark announced the change in his opening statements at Big 12 Basketball Media Days in Kansas City.

“Our Women’s Championship game will now be played on Sunday on ESPN, providing greater broadcast and fan exposure for the pinnacle of our season,” Yormark said.

Big 12 Women’s Basketball Tournament will adjust for BYU if they reach the Championship

The change is noteworthy because Big 12 member BYU does not play on Sundays. Yormark addressed that in his comments.

“If BYU earns a spot in the championship, the game will be pushed to Monday,” said Yormark.

The championship game is scheduled for Sunday, March 9, on ESPN. If BYU reaches the Championship round, the game in 2025 will be on Monday, March 10, and televised on ESPN2.

Women’s basketball is the only sport in the Big 12 that features a Sunday championship game.

Last year, the Big 12 Women’s Championship round was played on a Tuesday. That was the first year BYU was in the league. The previous schedule change was made in the spring of 2022.

Before BYU’s arrival into the conference, the Big 12 concluded the women’s tournament on Sundays.

16-team era of Big 12 basketball

BYU women’s basketball enters the 2024-25 season ranked 12th in the preseason poll. For the first time in league history, the conference features 16 teams with the additions of the “Four Corner” programs from the Pac-12 (Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, and Utah).

The Big 12 Women’s Basketball Tournament begins on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City. All 16 programs will play in the tournament.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

