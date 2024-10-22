On the Site:
POLITICS & ELECTIONS

Early in-person voting opens for some Utahns today

Oct 22, 2024, 11:19 AM | Updated: 12:38 pm

FILE - An official ballot drop box is pictured outside of the Salt Lake County Government Center in...

FILE - An official ballot drop box is pictured outside of the Salt Lake County Government Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, March 5, 2024. Early in-person voting is starting for some areas of the Beehive State on Tuesday. (Kristin Murphy, Deseret News)

(Kristin Murphy, Deseret News)

KSL NewsRadio's Profile Picture

BY ADAM SMALL, KSL NEWSRADIO


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Early in-person voting is starting Tuesday for some areas of the Beehive State.

Voters in Salt Lake County can begin voting in person on Tuesday at the Salt Lake County Government Center. The center will be open for in-person voting from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every weekday from then through Election Day.

Other polling locations in Salt Lake County will open for early in-person voting on Oct. 29.

Davis, Weber, and Box Elder Counties will also begin early in-person voting on Oct. 29, and Utah and Tooele Counties will begin on Oct. 28.

State officials are encouraging any voters who received a ballot in the mail to still utilize those via the mail or a drop box.

All ballots sent back in the mail must be postmarked no later than the day before Election Day, Nov. 4. Ballots can also be submitted via dropbox through 8 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 5.

For more information on tracking your ballot and where you can vote in person early, input your address on the state’s official voter website.

