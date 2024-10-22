On the Site:
Vote Watch
Roads to Understanding
Hope After the Hurricanes
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

EVENTS & HOLIDAYS

Target is cutting prices on 2,000 items ahead of the holiday shopping season

Oct 22, 2024, 7:57 AM | Updated: 11:09 am

Target is slashing prices again. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)...

Target is slashing prices again. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

(Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY JORDAN VALINSKY, CNN


New York (CNN)Target is slashing prices on more than 2,000 items, marking the second time this year that the retailer cut customer costs as it attempts to attract inflation-weary shoppers ahead of the holiday shopping season.

Some prices have dropped effective immediately on a number of items, including home goods, beauty products, food, beverages and toys. In a press release, Target said it “routinely adjusts its prices to remain competitive in markets across the country” and the discounting will continue through December.

Target’s price cuts have boosted customer spending after a string of dreadful quarters for the company. Discounts helped turn around Target’s fortunes: Sales at stores open at least one year increased 2% last quarter, and its profit boomed 36%, according to its most recent earnings report.

In May, Target announced it was going to slash prices on 5,000 items but ended up surpassing that number, cutting prices on 8,000 products. In total this year, the retailer will have discounted more than 10,000 items.

The new round of cuts affects name brands like Lego and Coffee Mate, as well as its house brands. Although prices vary depending on city, Target highlighted some examples with a Magic Bullet blender reduced to $39.99 from $49.99 and a Bluey fire truck toy dropping to $19.99 from $24.99.

Other major retailers, like Walmart, Ikea and Aldi, also have been reducing prices in recent months in an attempt to entice customers to spend money, since many have become more selective in their spending because of inflation.

However, there’s some good news for stores: Spending at US retailers climbed 0.4% in September from the prior month, according to government data released last week. That was much stronger than August’s 0.1% gain.

Consumer spending makes up about 70% of the US economy, with retail sales comprising a sizable chunk of that. Last week’s report shows that Americans are still opening their wallets despite years of elevated inflation and interest rates that have only recently begun to come down from a bruising two-decade high.

Still, Target signaled a cautious outlook for the rest of the year, a sign it expects consumers continue to spend carefully. The company expects sales to rise by up to 2% this year but said it likely could come in lower than that.

The next earnings report for Target will be released on November 20.

KSL 5 TV Live

Events & Holidays

Target is slashing prices again. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)...

Jordan Valinsky, CNN

Target is cutting prices on 2,000 items ahead of the holiday shopping season

Target is slashing prices on more than 2,000 items, marking the second time this year that the retailer cut customer costs as it attempts to attract inflation-weary shoppers ahead of the holiday shopping season.

7 hours ago

A haunted house in Queens is being sued by several individuals who say they were seriously injured....

Derick Waller, CNN

Haunted house facing multiple lawsuits over alleged injuries

A haunted house in Queens, New York is being sued by several individuals who say they were seriously injured.

3 days ago

FILE - Valerie Hadley picks a Halloween decoration at Zurchers, a costume and party supply store, i...

Mary Culbertson

Utahns are the most excessive Halloween decorators in the U.S., study finds

A recent study found Utahns were putting up the most Halloween decorations of all 50 states in the U.S. Here's what else it found.

5 days ago

Travis Gienger, of Anoka, Minn., middle, celebrates after his pumpkin weighed in at 2,471 pounds to...

The Associated Press

Pumpkin weighing 2,471 pounds wins California contest

A Minnesota horticulture teacher remained the reigning champion Monday of an annual pumpkin-weighing contest in Northern California where his massive gourds have won the top prize four years in a row.

8 days ago

A visitor passes by photographs recognizing Indigenous Peoples Day at the University of Utah's A. R...

Tim Vandenack, KSL.com

Indigenous Peoples Day events planned to put focus on Native American community

In planning the first Indigenous Peoples Day event in Millcreek, set for Monday, officials in the locale aimed to put the spotlight on the first people to inhabit the state.

8 days ago

The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square has announced Ruthie Ann Miles, a Tony-Award winning actress ...

Daniel Woodruff

Tony Award winner Ruthie Ann Miles to join Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square for holiday concert

Ruthie Ann Miles has been invited to sing with the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square during the Christmas concert series.

11 days ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Target is cutting prices on 2,000 items ahead of the holiday shopping season