BYU Among Last Ten Remaining Undefeated College Football Teams

Oct 22, 2024, 11:22 AM

PROVO, Utah – Only 10 college football teams remain undefeated in the 2024 season.

BYU is one of those 10.

The Cougars are off to their best start since 2020 with a 7-0 record after defeating Oklahoma State last Friday in Provo.

BYU isn’t the only Big 12 team with a perfect record. The other is Iowa State, which, like BYU, is at 7-0 and had a close call against UCF in Ames on Saturday.

BYU and Iowa State do not play each other during the regular season. However, if they keep winning, they could meet in the Big 12 Championship Game in Arlington, Texas, on December 7.

Out of the 10 remaining unbeaten, seven hail from power conferences. The league with the most is the Big Ten, with the AP Top 25’s No. 1 ranked Oregon Ducks leading the way at 7-0, followed by No. 3 Penn State and No. 13 Indiana.

Army and Navy are undefeated entering week nine of the season for the first time since 1945. The Black Knights have the nation’s longest winning streak at 11 games after closing last year on a four-game winning streak.

Remaining undefeated teams in college football for the 2024 season

  • Army Black Knights | AAC | This week: Bye
  • BYU Cougars | Big 12 | This week: at UCF
  • Indiana Hoosiers | Big Ten | This week: vs. Washington
  • Iowa State Cyclones | Big 12 | This week: Bye
  • Liberty Flames | C-USA | This week: at Kennesaw State (Wednesday)
  • Miami Hurricanes | ACC | This week: vs. Florida State
  • Navy Midshipmen | AAC | This week: vs. Notre Dame (East Rutherford, New Jersey)
  • Oregon Ducks | Big Ten | This week: vs. Illinois
  • Penn State Nittany Lions | Big Ten | This week: at Wisconsin
  • Pitt Panthers | ACC | This week: vs. Syracuse

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

