Families of teens killed on Utah roads share their grief

SALT LAKE CITY — The 16th annual Teen Memoriam honors teens who have lost their lives on Utah roads.

Their families are sharing much more behind the numbers.

National Teen Driver Safety Week is Oct. 20-26. The focus is on drivers and what we can all do to reduce the number to zero fatalities.

“Anytime he could hang out with friends, he would just love to be with people,” said Brian Berry.

A people-person with a creative eye is how Brian Perry describes his son, Ben.

“Ben loved to play video games but that was a way to play with his friends,” Brian Perry said. “He was all about living life. Making sure that the moments he got were memorable.”

For his 18th birthday, Ben wanted a motorcycle.

“When he decided to get the bike, he spent probably a year researching helmets, backpacks with the spine guards in them, boots, gloves. All the different safety gear he would need,” Brian Perry said.

In June 2023, Ben went for a ride on his motorcycle. As he was turning a corner to come back home, a car, on the shoulder, pulled back into traffic, clipping — then ejecting — him from his bike back into oncoming traffic.

Ben is one of 38 teens who lost their lives on Utah roads in 2023.

Through sharing his family’s story, as a dad, Brian Perry’s urgent message to others — drivers take that extra second.

“Just taking that extra look. Taking that time to just verify that your space is clear,” he said.

According to Zero Fatalities and the Utah Department of Public Safety, the risk of motor vehicle crashes is higher among 16- to 19-year-olds than any other age group.

This is another reason why families are encouraged to emphasize Utah Graduated Driver Licensing laws.