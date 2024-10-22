On the Site:
ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

ATV driver found dead moments after crash in Box Elder County

Oct 22, 2024, 12:55 PM | Updated: 2:37 pm

An ATV driver was found dead by a group of hunters in Box Elder County on Monday, Oct. 21, 2024. (Box Elder County Sheriff's Office)

(Box Elder County Sheriff's Office)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

DOVE CREEK — A 51-year-old man was killed in a 3-wheeler ATV accident Monday, according to the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office.

The man was identified as Eric Edwards of Bothwell, Utah, the sheriff’s office said.

Just before 2:30 p.m., a group of hunters observed a cloud of dust in the area and ran over to it. They discovered the ATV overturned and Edwards who had already died at that point, according to authorities.

The sheriff’s office, Utah Highway Patrol and Park Valley EMS responded to the scene to perform a “thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident,” which was ongoing as of Tuesday.

Officials warned the public to exercise caution when operating recreational vehicles by ATVs. KSL TV reported on multiple fatal ATV crashes in just over a month in September and October, including the most recent which killed a 14-year-old boy.

Mary Culbertson

2 hours ago

