Arrest made in fatal hit-and-run, but driver remains at large

LAYTON — A man was killed while walking in Layton Wednesday after a driver hit him and fled the scene of the accident. An arrest was made Monday, but the driver remains at large.

The man arrested, Jesus Ismael Casillas, 30, was the owner of a white van involved in the crash, according to court documents. Officers believe he was not the one driving but found evidence he worked to conceal the damage caused by the crash.

Investigators do not know the identity of the driver but said in court documents it is believed the driver fled the state of Utah after the crash.

The crash

A witness had told responding officers on the night of the crash that she had seen the white van driving toward a semitruck and quickly swerved left away from the truck while accelerating. The witness said the van seemed to have been driven by an impaired driver.

The victim, a 41-year-old man, was crossing the street on foot at 1120 N. and Main Street when the van hit him, which “forced his body onto the hood of the white van and into the air, before landing on the pavement.” The van then fled the scene.

The witness began CPR on the victim, however, he succumbed to his injuries and died there, investigators said.

The investigation

Later, officers received an anonymous tip claiming the van belonged to Casillas and that he had been working to fix the damaged portions of the van in an attempt to “conceal the evidence of the crash.” He had apparently replaced the front grill of the van with another and removed the ladder.

Officers located two shops in Utah that Casillas had taken the van to. When investigators located the van, they reported other parts appeared to have been cannibalized and replaced. In the back of the shop where the van was located, an investigator found a white hood that had “damage consistent with the imprint of a body on it.”

Investigators then spoke with Casillas, who “admitted to knowing the vehicle had been in a crash and taking steps to cover it up.”

Casillas was booked on an obstruction of justice charge, a third-degree felony on Monday. Further, court documents showed Casillas owns land in Mexico, and frequently visits. Officers requested a judge to keep him in custody without bail, to avoid the possibility of Casillas fleeing.

Contributing: Michael Houck, KSL TV