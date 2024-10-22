On the Site:
Vote Watch
Roads to Understanding
Hope After the Hurricanes
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Arrest made in fatal hit-and-run, but driver remains at large

Oct 22, 2024, 2:00 PM | Updated: 2:14 pm

The white van that police believe fatality stuck a man in Layton on Oct. 16, 2024....

The white van that police believe fatality stuck a man in Layton on Oct. 16, 2024. (The Layton Police Department)

(The Layton Police Department)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

LAYTON —  A man was killed while walking in Layton Wednesday after a driver hit him and fled the scene of the accident. An arrest was made Monday, but the driver remains at large.

The man arrested, Jesus Ismael Casillas, 30, was the owner of a white van involved in the crash, according to court documents. Officers believe he was not the one driving but found evidence he worked to conceal the damage caused by the crash.

Investigators do not know the identity of the driver but said in court documents it is believed the driver fled the state of Utah after the crash.

The crash

A witness had told responding officers on the night of the crash that she had seen the white van driving toward a semitruck and quickly swerved left away from the truck while accelerating. The witness said the van seemed to have been driven by an impaired driver.

The victim, a 41-year-old man, was crossing the street on foot at 1120 N. and Main Street when the van hit him, which “forced his body onto the hood of the white van and into the air, before landing on the pavement.” The van then fled the scene.

The witness began CPR on the victim, however, he succumbed to his injuries and died there, investigators said.

Police searching for driver involved in a fatal hit and run in Layton

The investigation

Later, officers received an anonymous tip claiming the van belonged to Casillas and that he had been working to fix the damaged portions of the van in an attempt to “conceal the evidence of the crash.” He had apparently replaced the front grill of the van with another and removed the ladder.

Officers located two shops in Utah that Casillas had taken the van to. When investigators located the van, they reported other parts appeared to have been cannibalized and replaced. In the back of the shop where the van was located, an investigator found a white hood that had “damage consistent with the imprint of a body on it.”

Investigators then spoke with Casillas, who “admitted to knowing the vehicle had been in a crash and taking steps to cover it up.”

Casillas was booked on an obstruction of justice charge, a third-degree felony on Monday. Further, court documents showed Casillas owns land in Mexico, and frequently visits. Officers requested a judge to keep him in custody without bail, to avoid the possibility of Casillas fleeing.

Contributing: Michael Houck, KSL TV

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Salt Lake City International Airport's third construction phase is complete, as five new Concourse ...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

Salt Lake City airport opens much-anticipated ‘river tunnel,’ new Concourse B gates

Salt Lake City International Airport's third construction phase is complete, as five new Concourse B gates and a central tunnel connecting passengers through it opened on Tuesday.

33 minutes ago

The white van that police believe fatality stuck a man in Layton on Oct. 16, 2024....

Mary Culbertson

Arrest made in fatal hit-and-run, but driver remains at large

The owner of a van involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash was booked on obstruction of justice charges related to the case. Investigators are still searching for the driver.

1 hour ago

Graduation at Ben Lomond School in Ogden on May 22. Ogden School District is the only system in Uta...

Tim Vandenack, KSL.com

Minority-majority schools in Utah up as Latino population grows

Reflecting the gradual demographic shift across Utah, the state has more minority-majority schools and more Hispanic-majority schools.

2 hours ago

An ATV driver was found dead by a group of hunters in Box Elder County on Monday, Oct. 21, 2024. (B...

Mary Culbertson

ATV driver found dead moments after crash in Box Elder County

An ATV driver was found dead by a group of hunters moments after it crashed, according to the Box Elder County Sheriff's Office

2 hours ago

As part of National Teen Driver Safety Week, the 16th annual Teen Memoriam honors teens who have lo...

Karah Brackin

Families of teens killed on Utah roads share their grief

As part of the National Teen Driver Safety Week, parents who have lost teens on Utah roads are urging other drivers to use caution.

2 hours ago

Casey Scott added a pair of free Utah Jazz tickets to his weekly gas card and bro hugs giveaway rou...

Casey Scott

Casey Scott adds free tickets to the Utah Jazz in weekly gas cards, bro hugs giveaway

Casey Scott added free tickets to the Utah Jazz home opener game on his weekly gas cards and bro hugs run.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Arrest made in fatal hit-and-run, but driver remains at large