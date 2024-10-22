Utah Hockey Club Introduces Youth Programming Initiatives

SALT LAKE CITY – With the Utah Hockey Club settled into their new home and the inaugural season now fully underway, the organization officially unveiled their statewide youth programming. Featuring a collection of initiatives created to introduce youth across Utah and several surrounding states to the sport of hockey, the programming includes free events, youth street leagues, on-ice programming, and school-based programs.

“Utah Hockey Club is committed to making hockey accessible to as many kids and families as possible,” said Chris Armstrong, president and alternate governor for Utah Hockey Club. “Our youth programs focus on helping kids to learn the game and cultivating a passion for the sport in neighborhoods and communities throughout the state. The Utah Jazz have set an incredible standard for building successful community programming with the Junior Jazz, and we plan to build on that foundation, as well as the work done by countless other organizations, to introduce and support more hockey activities, leagues, educational programs, and other resources across Utah and the surrounding regions.”

Beginning with Hockey 101, this program will serve as an introductory series designed to teach youth and their families the fundamentals of hockey. Each event will take place at local recreation centers, rinks across the state and twice at the Delta Center this season.

Youth ages 8 to 14 can register here for the first Hockey 101 event on Saturday, Oct. 26 at Mountain View Junior High School.

Beginning this fall, the Utah Hockey Club with institute street hockey leagues in cities and towns across Utah, Idaho, Wyoming and Montana. The club will also donate all necessary equipment for these leagues, including skates, nets, goalie gear, sticks, balls, and other hockey items.

Additionally, training sessions for coaches and referees will be available to help communities institute these programs.

The leagues are available to youth ages 7 to 18 and will run for 6 to 8 weeks, with supplemental clinics and other Utah Hockey Club events throughout the year.

In early 2025, the Utah Hockey Club will introduce a Learn to Play program with one-hour sessions at local ice rinks to teach hockey fundamentals. Each session will be led by an experienced coach and Utah Hockey Club players. Broadcaster Tyson Nash will also participate in a few select sessions.

Each Learn to Play session is $250 and includes a complete set of hockey gear – helmet, pads, skates, stick, and jersey for every participant.

In the spring of 2025, Utah Hockey Club will introduce a teacher-led PE curriculum in partnership with Nomi Health for K-8 physical education teachers across the state of Utah.

Educators will be provided with a starter kit that includes essential equipment – helmets, pads, sticks, and nets – to help integrate hockey into their curriculum. More details on the program will be provided in the coming months.

