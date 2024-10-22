On the Site:
Vote Watch
Roads to Understanding
Hope After the Hurricanes
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Hockey Club Introduces Youth Programming Initiatives

Oct 22, 2024, 1:13 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – With the Utah Hockey Club settled into their new home and the inaugural season now fully underway, the organization officially unveiled their statewide youth programming. Featuring a collection of initiatives created to introduce youth across Utah and several surrounding states to the sport of hockey, the programming includes free events, youth street leagues, on-ice programming, and school-based programs.

Utah Hockey Club Youth Programming

“Utah Hockey Club is committed to making hockey accessible to as many kids and families as possible,” said Chris Armstrong, president and alternate governor for Utah Hockey Club. “Our youth programs focus on helping kids to learn the game and cultivating a passion for the sport in neighborhoods and communities throughout the state. The Utah Jazz have set an incredible standard for building successful community programming with the Junior Jazz, and we plan to build on that foundation, as well as the work done by countless other organizations, to introduce and support more hockey activities, leagues, educational programs, and other resources across Utah and the surrounding regions.”

Hockey 101

Beginning with Hockey 101, this program will serve as an introductory series designed to teach youth and their families the fundamentals of hockey. Each event will take place at local recreation centers, rinks across the state and twice at the Delta Center this season.

Youth ages 8 to 14 can register here for the first Hockey 101 event on Saturday, Oct. 26 at Mountain View Junior High School.

Utah Hockey Club Street Hockey Leagues

Beginning this fall, the Utah Hockey Club with institute street hockey leagues in cities and towns across Utah, Idaho, Wyoming and Montana. The club will also donate all necessary equipment for these leagues, including skates, nets, goalie gear, sticks, balls, and other hockey items.

Additionally, training sessions for coaches and referees will be available to help communities institute these programs.

The leagues are available to youth ages 7 to 18 and will run for 6 to 8 weeks, with supplemental clinics and other Utah Hockey Club events throughout the year.

Learn to Play

In early 2025, the Utah Hockey Club will introduce a Learn to Play program with one-hour sessions at local ice rinks to teach hockey fundamentals. Each session will be led by an experienced coach and Utah Hockey Club players. Broadcaster Tyson Nash will also participate in a few select sessions.

Each Learn to Play session is $250 and includes a complete set of hockey gear – helmet, pads, skates, stick, and jersey for every participant.

Hockey PE Programming

In the spring of 2025, Utah Hockey Club will introduce a teacher-led PE curriculum in partnership with Nomi Health for K-8 physical education teachers across the state of Utah.

Educators will be provided with a starter kit that includes essential equipment – helmets, pads, sticks, and nets – to help integrate hockey into their curriculum. More details on the program will be provided in the coming months.

More information on Utah Hockey Club’s youth programs can be found here.

RELATED STORIES

Utah Hockey Schedule

The Utah Hockey Club will continue their homestand against the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday night. The game can be viewed on SEG+. Fans can also tune in on air on the KSL Sports APP or on 97.5 and 1280 The Zone. Click here for the full schedule. 

Cole Bagley is the Utah Hockey Club insider for KSL Sports. Keep up with him on X here. You can hear Cole break down the team on KSL Sports Zone and KSL 5 TV.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Kailer Yamamoto Wants To Earn Future Contract With Utah Hockey Club

After spending seven seasons with the Edmonton Oilers and a single season with the Seattle Kraken, Yamamoto is ecstatic to have found a new home in Salt Lake City and is doing everything he can to extend his stay.

39 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How To Watch Game Night Live: Granger Lancers @ Box Elder Bees

It's playoff time across the Beehive State as this week's high school football state championships playoff kickoff. 

54 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz Mailbag: Which Player Takes Biggest Leap?

The Utah Jazz mailbag where this week we look at which young player is poised to make the biggest leap in production this season.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Hockey Club Introduces Youth Programming Initiatives

Featuring a collection of initiatives created to introduce youth across Utah and several surrounding states to the sport of hockey, the programming includes free events, youth street leagues, on-ice programming, and school-based programs.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Among Last Ten Remaining Undefeated College Football Teams

Only ten undefeated teams remain, with BYU being one of the final unbeatens.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Big 12 Moves Women’s Basketball Championship To Sunday, Will Adjust For BYU

Big 12 Basketball Championship for the women moves to a Sunday date.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Utah Hockey Club Introduces Youth Programming Initiatives