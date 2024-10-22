On the Site:
Vote Watch
Roads to Understanding
Hope After the Hurricanes
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Jazz Mailbag: Which Player Takes Biggest Leap?

Oct 22, 2024, 1:15 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Welcome to the Utah Jazz mailbag where this week we look at which young player is poised to make the biggest leap in production this season.

Each week we will send out a prompt on X asking for the questions you have about the Jazz.

Then, we’ll respond to as many as we can in that week’s mailbag.

Mailbag: Which Jazz Makes The Biggest Leap?

Question: Which young player takes the biggest leap this year?

Answer: This is an interesting question because there are multiple directions to go with this, and I don’t know if there is a wrong answer to open the season.

On one hand, Taylor Hendricks moving from a G League player for the first 40 games of the season last year to a (likely) starter on opening night is the biggest jump any one player has to make on this year’s Jazz roster.

Hendricks was thrown into the fire after last year’s trade deadline with mixed success, but will now be asked to defend the opposing team’s best player most nights, while further developing his offensive game.

That’s a huge change in expectation, and if Hendricks can keep his head above water, he’s probably the right answer.

By that logic, however, Brice Sensabaugh also deserves to be in this conversation after spending even more time in the G League last year and carving out a potentially significant role with the Jazz’s second unit.

Hendricks will be the fifth-best player in the Jazz’s starting lineup, while Sensabaugh may be the third-best coming off the bench behind Jordan Clarkson and John Collins.

With Isaiah Collier rehabbing from a hamstring injury, and Cody Williams still learning the ropes, Sensabaugh might find himself carrying a surprisingly large load of the offense.

The second-year guard had a very solid preseason averaging 10.2 points per game while shooting 42 percent from the floor and 41 percent from three while flashing improved playmaking and rebounding skills.

Though their roles are different, I wouldn’t be shocked if by the end of the season, fans are debating whether Sensabaugh or Hendricks had the better sophomore campaign.

Now, with that in mind, my gut tells me Keyonte George is going to make the biggest leap.

George showed the brightest flashes of any of the team’s three rookies last season, and his performance in the preseason has only upped those expectations.

The Baylor product shot a stellar 48 percent from the floor and 45 percent from three in five appearances and was likely the Jazz’s second-best player in exhibition play.

If George can maintain even remotely similar shooting splits with an expanded role during the regular season it will be a monumental development for the Jazz who may have found their starting point guard of the future.

Question: How many minutes will Jordan Clarkson and John Collins play?

Answer: Based on the amount of youth the Jazz have on the roster, I wouldn’t be surprised if we see both Clarkson and Collins play very similar minutes to what they averaged last year.

Clarkson averaged the second-most minutes at just over 30 per game while Collins came in third at 28 minutes.

That might be a touch high, but based on the rest of the team’s inexperience, injuries, a lack of depth in the backcourt, and the potential for foul trouble from Walker Kessler, I expect both players to average north of 25 minutes per contest.

However, I don’t think that will alter the Jazz’s expected win total much if at all.

While it’s difficult to deduce anything concrete from the preseason, it’s worth recognizing that Collins had the team’s fourth-worst plus-minus at -3.2 per game while Clarkson had the third-worst at -3.8.

As long as those two veterans are sharing the court with younger players like Collier, Williams, and Sensabaugh, the Jazz second units will struggle, regardless of how well Clarkson and Collins play.

Want to ask questions in next week’s mailbag? Give us a follow at @kslsports.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Kailer Yamamoto Wants To Earn Future Contract With Utah Hockey Club

After spending seven seasons with the Edmonton Oilers and a single season with the Seattle Kraken, Yamamoto is ecstatic to have found a new home in Salt Lake City and is doing everything he can to extend his stay.

13 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How To Watch Game Night Live: Granger Lancers @ Box Elder Bees

It's playoff time across the Beehive State as this week's high school football state championships playoff kickoff. 

29 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz Mailbag: Which Player Takes Biggest Leap?

The Utah Jazz mailbag where this week we look at which young player is poised to make the biggest leap in production this season.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Hockey Club Introduces Youth Programming Initiatives

Featuring a collection of initiatives created to introduce youth across Utah and several surrounding states to the sport of hockey, the programming includes free events, youth street leagues, on-ice programming, and school-based programs.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Among Last Ten Remaining Undefeated College Football Teams

Only ten undefeated teams remain, with BYU being one of the final unbeatens.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Big 12 Moves Women’s Basketball Championship To Sunday, Will Adjust For BYU

Big 12 Basketball Championship for the women moves to a Sunday date.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Utah Jazz Mailbag: Which Player Takes Biggest Leap?