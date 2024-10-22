On the Site:
‘JESUS SAVES’ was written into homes after work was done

Oct 22, 2024, 2:34 PM | Updated: 2:51 pm

BY MATT WITKOS


GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan (WXMI) — A religious message left inside Grand Rapids homes by a stranger isn’t sitting well with some. The message was simple, with only two words: “JESUS SAVES.”

People found out about it after a contractor was in their homes replacing lead lines. A couple of people showed FOX 17 that the two words were written in concrete.

The city of Grand Rapids explains that they have received two complaints about the issue. A city spokesperson added that the person who did this worked for an independent contractor, SPS Pro Plumbing.

SPS Pro Plumbing sent FOX 17 a statement. They explained that they were made aware of the situation and that the employee was no longer with the company.

“We addressed the employee within the last two weeks and instructed them to discontinue this behavior immediately. It has been brought to our attention since that the employee has continued to do this.”

SPS Pro Plumbing added that they are being proactive with homeowners who have been affected. “We are actively making the repairs to correct the damage done. We truly apologize to all the residents affected. SPS Pro Plumbing will always strive to be a professional, honest, and ethical company.”

Jesse Miles did tell FOX 17 that they’re keeping the message. It’s unknown how many homes this person wrote this in. The contractor adds they’ve been in business for two and a half years and have worked in around 700 homes.

Michigan requires cities to replace all lead service lines by 2040. A city representative tells FOX 17 that replacement work began in 2017 at no expense to residents and businesses.

EPA Director Regan says the federal government has dedicated $14 billion to replacing lead lines nationwide — $73 million of that will go to the state of Michigan to replace roughly 450,000 lines.

The funding comes from the Biden administration’s bipartisan infrastructure plan, approved back in 2021.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

