Roads to Understanding: Concerns among Hispanic families

PROVO — El Salvador Restaurant is a staple in downtown Provo. From its small kitchen, some of the Central American country’s most beloved dishes are served.

Ana Rivas is proud of her pupusa recipe but worries about business. The economy is top of mind for her going into the election.

“This has been one of the slowest years,” Ana Rivas said.

But for Leonel Rivas, a Utahn of 25 years, immigration is a key issue. “Well we need somebody to get into immigration and fix this whole mess,” Leonel Rivas said.

Other priorities for families like Jesler Molina’s are the economy and affordable housing. “It’s difficult to find affordable housing or housing in general,” Molina said. He has called Utah home for 17 years. The Venezuela native is also an advocate for his community which has grown exponentially in recent years.

“Estimating if we want to go high, between 20-25 thousand Venezuelans in the state of Utah,” Molinas said.

Regardless of who wins the White House, Molina hopes Venezuela becomes a higher diplomatic priority.

“I know we’re looking forward towards a president who can push for a change in Venezuela,” Molina said. “Just by solving Venezuela alone, you will solve one of the biggest migration crises’ in the continent.”

For Melina Fernandini, who moved to Bountiful from Peru five years ago, her main concern is the cost of healthcare.

“Healthcare I think is the most important for us because it’s expensive,” Fernandini said.

Maria Castillo shares Melina’s feelings. Maria and her husband have been running their taco truck for 10 years in downtown Salt Lake. They worry about their daughter. Her medication can cost upwards of $600 out of pocket, even with insurance.



“My daughter has paid $800,” Castillo said. “They’re really expensive.”

At the end of the day, those like Molina hope civic leaders will listen to the community’s needs. “Just to listen to each other and try to find the common ground,” Molina said.