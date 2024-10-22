On the Site:
How To Watch Game Night Live: Granger Lancers @ Box Elder Bees

Oct 22, 2024, 2:42 PM

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah – It’s playoff time across the Beehive State as the 2024 UHSAA High School football state championship playoffs begin this week.

The Box Elder Bees host the Granger Lancers in Game Night Live Game of the Week on Friday, October 25.

You can find and stream (for free) our entire slate of high school football games right here.

KSL Sports’ Jeremiah Jensen and Stevenson Sylvester will be on the call and have full coverage of the contest and other games throughout the 2024 high school season on Game Night Live.

Game Night Live: Playoffs Week One

No. 17 Granger Lancers @ No. 16 Box Elder Bees

Box Elder enters the postseason as the No. 16 team in 5A after finishing the regular season with a 4-6 record and going 2-5 in Region Five. The Bees averaged 24.2 points per game while surrendering 26.1. Box Elder finished the regular season with a 30-28 road win over the Bonneville Lakers.

Granger finished the year 5-5 but closed the season on a hot streak, out-scoring opponents 223-33 in a four-game winning streak. The Lancers went 4-1 in region play to finish second in Region Four. Granger closed the regular season with a 47-6 blowout win at Hunter.

Kickoff for the Game Night Live Game of the Week between Granger and Box Elder is scheduled for 6 p.m. MT. Kickoff time is subject to change. The game will be broadcast on KSLSports.com and the KSL Sports app.

Follow High School Athletics With KSL Sports

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering Locals in MLB and the Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees and Beehive baseball coverage here.

Find KSL Sports coverage of Utah High School sports here.

