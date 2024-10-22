Two men in possession of 35,000 fentanyl pills arrested

SALT LAKE CITY — Two men have been arrested after being found in possession of roughly 35,000 fentanyl pills.

According to a probable cause statement, Dominic Jared Arias Aceves, 22, and Cristo Alexander Urias Salazar, 31, were taken into custody on Monday after authorities conducted a search warrant on their hotel room in West Valley City were the pills were located.

“During a search of the hotel room, investigators found U.S. currency consistent with drug proceeds,” the probable cause statement read.

Earlier in October, the FBI and the Davis Metro Narcotic Strike Force were conducting a joint investigation into “a known source of supply for narcotics” that had ties to a drug trafficking organization. Authorities believe the organization was distributing large amounts of narcotics around the Salt Lake Valley.

During the investigation, authorities learned of a “substance stash location” that eventually led them to the hotel room being used by Aceves and Salazar.

Both individuals were booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of possession with the intent to distribute, a second-degree felony.

The probable cause statement further states that both Aceves and Salazar have no ties to Utah. Police said both are considered to be flight risks if released from jail.