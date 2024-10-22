Kailer Yamamoto Wants To Earn Future Contract With Utah Hockey Club

SALT LAKE CITY – While it’s a new chapter of hockey in Utah for each member of the Utah Hockey Club, its particularly new for forward Kailer Yamamoto. After spending seven seasons with the Edmonton Oilers and a single season with the Seattle Kraken, Yamamoto is ecstatic to have found a new home in Salt Lake City and is doing everything he can to extend his stay.

Kailer Yamamoto’s NHL career

Yamamoto is a 25-year-old wing from Spokane, WA. After being selected No. 22 Overall by the Edmonton Oilers in the 2017 NHL Draft, Yamamoto spent seven seasons with the organization.

Following a few years of development with the AHL affiliate Bakersfield Condors, his most impressive season with Edmonton was during the 2021-22 campaign where he recorded 20 goals and 21 assists in 81 appearances.

More recently, Yamamoto spent last year with the Seattle Kraken where he registered 16 points in 59 appearances. Yamamoto then became an unrestricted free agent following the end of last season.

Upon becoming a free agent, it was a bit nerve wracking for the former first round draft pick as he searched for a new team. However, he remained positive that he would find a new destination and liked what he saw in Utah.

“Anytime you don’t have a contract and you’re looking for one it gets a little bit nerve wracking at times. But I had a lot of faith. Obviously, I have a really good agent and luckily, we found a good team with Utah,” Yamamoto told KSL Sports.

“I had some conversations with my agent, and he said he thinks this would be a really good fit. I have a lot of trust in him. He knows a lot of teams, a lot of coaches and GM’s. So, I trusted him and it worked out,” he added.

Yamamoto’s preseason tryout with Utah Hockey Club

From there, Yamamoto signed a Professional Tryout Offer that secured a spot with Utah for just the preseason.

Full Story: Utah Hockey Club Signs Kailer Yamamoto To One-Year Deal After PTO

In six preseason games, Yamamoto was impressive as he tallied three goals and created a plethora of opportunities. Every game, he was relentless in his efforts as he fought for positioning throughout the offensive zone, beat out defenseman for rebounds, battled in the dirty areas to win back the puck and gave everything he had to secure a spot with the organization.

Watch Yamamoto the whole way. Skates around to try and lose the defender, comes back to a good spot, and then tips the puck in while taking a stick to the back. Thats just ridiculous.#UtahHC https://t.co/o4jOMvMBNl — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 3, 2024

“It was a pretty special moment to be honest. To see that all my hard work had paid off throughout this preseason means a lot,” Yamamoto told KSL Sports.

After making his first appearance with #UtahHC , Kailer Yamamoto shared his reaction to earning a contract with the team this season. “It was a pretty special moment to be honest. To see that all my hard work had paid off throughout this preseason means a lot.” pic.twitter.com/RAddsY8zHV — KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 21, 2024

“It means the world to me,” He added. “Obviously, the past few years haven’t been the greatest. Tough one in Seattle so, to get the opportunity to prove myself in the NHL again, it means a lot.”

Yamamoto desires a future contract with Utah Hockey Club

While it did take five games before Yamamoto was called into the lineup, he made his first appearance for the Utah Hockey Club against Boston and did not disappoint. Just as he had done all preseason, Yamamoto was fearless, battled every shift, created problems, and contributed to continuous pressure in the Bruins zone on Utah’s fourth line.

“I cannot say it’s a surprise because he’s been in the league for a while, but he’s been really good…he’s been nothing but great for us. After the training camp, he might’ve been one of our top four during the camp…Yammy was excellent. It took a little bit of time for him to have a break, but he was really good last game,” head coach André Tourigny said.

Alongside Matias Maccelli and Kevin Stenlund, to have Yamamoto and so much collective depth on your fourth line is tremendous. It allows for constant dangerous pressure in the offensive zone without much of a decline in production and opportunities from top to bottom.

So far, Yamamoto is loving his role and wants to earn a future contract in Utah following this season.

“I want to do everything I can to help this team make the playoffs and our end goal is to win the Stanley Cup. But personally, just trying to get a new contract. Prove that I can stay in this league and that I belong here,” Yamamoto said.

“This is an amazing place. Great new fanbase, the guys are great in here, coaching staff is awesome, upper management is awesome. So, it’s been a good fit so far,” he added.

If Yamamoto can continue playing the way he has, a new contract shouldn’t be out of the question. Among the guys competing for a spot, Yamamoto has been the most impressive and arguably boasts the greatest skillset. He’s fast, persistent, willing to do the dirty works, battles in front of the net, has great positioning and can score goals.

Per Coach Bear, Yamamoto will be in the lineup tomorrow. Had a great debut with the club against Boston. Didn’t end up scoring but was relentless and put a lot of pressure on the Bruins.#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 21, 2024

For his efforts, Yamamoto will remain in the lineup and get another chance to prove himself against Ottawa.

Utah Hockey Schedule

The Utah Hockey Club will continue their homestand against the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday night. The game can be viewed on SEG+. Fans can also tune in on air on the KSL Sports APP or on 97.5 and 1280 The Zone. Click here for the full schedule.

Cole Bagley is the Utah Hockey Club insider for KSL Sports. Keep up with him on X here. You can hear Cole break down the team on KSL Sports Zone and KSL 5 TV.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @BagleyKSLsports