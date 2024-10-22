On the Site:
KSLSPORTS FEED

How To Watch, Stream, Listen To BYU Football Vs. UCF Knights

Oct 22, 2024, 3:57 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

ORLANDO, Florida – One of ten remaining unbeaten teams across college football, the BYU Cougars put their 7-0 record on the line this weekend when they take on the University of Central Florida Knights.

The Cougars and Knights cross paths on Saturday, October 26, 2024.

RELATED: BYU Football Makes Jump In Latest AP Top 25 Poll

No. 11 BYU Cougars @ Central Florida Knights

Saturday’s matchup will be the fourth matchup between these programs and the first as members of the Big 12. BYU leads the all-time series 2-1 after beating the Knights 49-23 in the 2020 Boca Raton Bowl. Cougar QB Zach Wilson threw for 425 yards and three touchdowns in the win. This is the first regular-season matchup between the programs since 2014.

Following last week’s thrilling come-from-behind win over Oklahoma State, BYU is 25-7 under Kalani Sitake when ranked. A BYU win this weekend would double last season’s Big 12 win total after the Cougars finished 2-7 their first year in the conference.

RELATED: BYU Football Releases Depth Chart For UCF Game

UCF (3-4, 1-3) fell 38-35 last week at No. 10 Iowa State. The Knights are averaging 31.3 points per game while giving up 25.7 per contest. Recently anointed the starting quarterback ahead of KJ Jefferson, Jacurri Brown has completed 26 of 49 passes for 291 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. Running back RJ Harvey leads the Knights with 907 yards and 11 TDs while averaging 127 yards per game on the ground. Four UCF pass catchers have double-figure grabs, led by Kobe Hudson’s 26 receptions for 503 yards and three TDs.

RELATED STORIES

What channel is BYU football on?

The BYU football game against Central Florida will be broadcast on ESPN. Mike Couzens, Brock Osweiler, and Stormy Buonantony are on the call. Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m. MT.

How to Watch:

Television

ESPN

Mobile/Streaming Devices

ESPN App (Available on Apple App Store, Google Play Store, Apple TV, Roku, Xbox, Google TV, and Amazon Fire TV)

How to Listen

Radio

KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM & 1160 AM)

Online

KSLSports.com

KSLNewsRadio.com

Mobile

KSL Sports app

KSL NewsRadio app

Postgame Show

BYU vs. Central Florida recap on KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), KSLSports.com, and the KSL Sports app.

For more information on BYU football, follow our BYU insider Mitch Harper. Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on Twitter/X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

