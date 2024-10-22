On the Site:
ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

Three hospitalized, road closure after car crash in Provo

Oct 22, 2024, 4:26 PM | Updated: 7:13 pm

A Provo Police Department patrol car....

(FILE) - A Provo Police Department patrol car. (The Provo Police Department)

(The Provo Police Department)

Carlysle Price's Profile Picture

BY CARLYSLE PRICE


KSLTV.com

PROVO — Three people were hospitalized after two cars collided in Provo Tuesday.

According to Provo officials, one vehicle was traveling southbound on 1700 N State Street, when another car made a left turn in front of it.

Following the crash, three people were reportedly taken to the hospital. Officials said one person involved has life-threatening injuries, and the other two have “superficial injuries.”

1700 N State Street was closed to southbound traffic due to the accident, the Provo Police Department said in a post on X. The department said the road was opened at 5:50 p.m. “Road is now clear, normal traffic flow has resumed.”

Identification of those involved had not been released at the time of publication.

This is a breaking story and may be updated.

