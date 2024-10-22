Three hospitalized, road closure after car crash in Provo

PROVO — Three people were hospitalized after two cars collided in Provo Tuesday.

According to Provo officials, one vehicle was traveling southbound on 1700 N State Street, when another car made a left turn in front of it.

Following the crash, three people were reportedly taken to the hospital. Officials said one person involved has life-threatening injuries, and the other two have “superficial injuries.”

1700 N State Street was closed to southbound traffic due to the accident, the Provo Police Department said in a post on X. The department said the road was opened at 5:50 p.m. “Road is now clear, normal traffic flow has resumed.”

1700 N STATE ST PROVO IS CLOSED TO SOUTHBOUND TRAFFIC DUE TO ACCIDENT INVESTIGATION. AVOID AREA. — Provo Police (@ProvoPolice) October 22, 2024

Identification of those involved had not been released at the time of publication.

This is a breaking story and may be updated.