Three hospitalized, road closure after car crash in Provo
Oct 22, 2024, 4:26 PM | Updated: 7:13 pm
(The Provo Police Department)
PROVO — Three people were hospitalized after two cars collided in Provo Tuesday.
According to Provo officials, one vehicle was traveling southbound on 1700 N State Street, when another car made a left turn in front of it.
Following the crash, three people were reportedly taken to the hospital. Officials said one person involved has life-threatening injuries, and the other two have “superficial injuries.”
1700 N State Street was closed to southbound traffic due to the accident, the Provo Police Department said in a post on X. The department said the road was opened at 5:50 p.m. “Road is now clear, normal traffic flow has resumed.”
Identification of those involved had not been released at the time of publication.
This is a breaking story and may be updated.