On the Site:
Vote Watch
Roads to Understanding
Hope After the Hurricanes
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

WORLD NEWS

Two US service members injured in raid that killed ISIS operatives In Iraq, Pentagon says

Oct 22, 2024, 4:58 PM | Updated: 5:05 pm

his aerial view shows the Pentagon building in 2017. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call/Getty Images via CNN ...

his aerial view shows the Pentagon building in 2017. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)

(Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL CONTE, CNN


KSLTV.com

(CNN) — Two US service members were injured in Iraq in a joint US-Iraqi raid overnight that killed “multiple ISIS operatives,” according to a Defense Department spokesperson.

“My understanding is that both of them are in stable condition being treated for their injuries,” Pentagon press secretary Maj. Gen. Patrick Ryder said at a briefing.

Ryder did not say how they were injured or where they were being treated.

“Overnight, CENTCOM [US Central Command] and Iraqi security forces conducted a partner raid in Iraq targeting several senior ISIS leaders,” said Ryder. “The raid resulted in the death of multiple ISIS operatives.”

According to a statement by Iraqi Joint Operations Command, nine ISIS members were killed in the raid, including “the so-called criminal governor of Wali Iraq called Jassim Al-Mazrouei Abu Abdul Qader and other leaders from the front line.”

DNA tests are still being conducted to identify other ISIS members who were killed in the raid, according to the statement, which also said the raid took place in the Hamrin Mountains in northern Iraq.

The statement also said that the raid resulted in the seizure of “large quantities of weapons, ammunition and equipment” and the destruction of “a large workshop for booby-trapping and manufacturing explosive devices.”

The raid is the latest operation involving the US against ISIS since CENTCOM said that US forces conducted airstrikes in Syria earlier this month against multiple known ISIS camps.

Ryder also said that the department is still conducting “post-mission analysis” on this latest overnight raid and would share more information subsequently.

The raid is also the latest “partnered” operation between US and Iraqi forces, months after Iraq postponed announcing an end-date for the US-led military coalition’s presence in the country amid rising tensions in the Middle East.

Iraq’s Higher Military Commission had aimed to propose an end date for Operation Inherent Resolve, the US military operation combatting ISIS.

“We were very close to announcing this agreement, but due to recent developments, the announcement of the end of the international coalition’s military mission in Iraq was postponed,” a statement by Iraq’s foreign ministry said, without giving further details on what the “recent developments.”

Since that statement, tensions in the region have only escalated. Israel has intensified its war against Hezbollah in Lebanon while continuing the war against Hamas in Gaza and promising a response against Iran for a missile attack against Israel.

And the Pentagon has only strengthened the US military presence in the Middle East since last year, with roughly 40,000 US troops in the region as of August. The US has also continued operations to target ISIS in the Middle East and Africa.

“We are committed to the enduring defeat of ISIS because of the threat they pose both regionally and globally,” CENTCOM commander Gen. Erik Kurilla said in April. “We continue to focus our efforts on specifically targeting those members of ISIS who are seeking to conduct external operations outside of Iraq and Syria and those ISIS members attempting to break out ISIS members in detention in an attempt to reconstitute their forces.”

Earlier this month, the head of the United Kingdom’s domestic security service MI5 said that ISIS, along with al Qaeda, are presenting a “resurgent” threat.

“After a few years of being pinned well back, they’ve resumed efforts to export terrorism,” MI5’s Director General Ken McCallum said in a speech in London.

KSL 5 TV Live

World News

...

Associated Press

2,000 migrants in southern Mexico depart for the US

A group of about 2,000 migrants left Mexico’s southern border Sunday hoping to reach the country’s north and ultimately the United States.

2 hours ago

his aerial view shows the Pentagon building in 2017. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call/Getty Images via CNN ...

Michael Conte, CNN

Two US service members injured in raid that killed ISIS operatives In Iraq, Pentagon says

Two US service members were injured in Iraq in a joint US-Iraqi raid overnight that killed “multiple ISIS operatives,” according to a Defense Department spokesperson.

2 hours ago

Flames and smoke rise form an Israeli airstrike, as Rafik Hariri international airport seen on the ...

Katie Bo Lillis and Evan Perez, CNN

Initial investigation into US leak of Israeli attack planning underway

The publication on social media of two classified US intelligence documents detailing Israeli preparations for an attack on Iran has set off a scramble inside the US government.

3 hours ago

A sign informing time limits for visitors to the passenger drop-off area outside Dunedin Airport in...

Charlotte Graham-McLay, The Associated Press

New Zealand airport sets time limit on goodbyes

Travelers leaving the New Zealand city of Dunedin will have to keep their emotional farewells brief after a new three-minute time limit was imposed on goodbye hugs in the airport’s drop-off area in order to prevent lingering cuddles from causing traffic jams.

23 hours ago

Residents pass the time during a blackout following the failure of a major power plant in Havana, C...

Patrick Oppmann, CNN

Cubans begin third day without power as hurricane nears

Millions of Cubans remained without power for a third day in a row Sunday after fresh attempts to restore electricity failed overnight.

2 days ago

Palestinians inspect the damage after an Israeli airstrike the previous night in Beit Lahia, in the...

Abeer Salman, Ibrahim Dahman and Tim Lister, CNN

At least 87 killed in Israeli strike on northern Gaza

At least 87 people were killed in an Israeli airstrike that hit several multi-story buildings overnight Saturday in Beit Lahia in northern Gaza.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Two US service members injured in raid that killed ISIS operatives In Iraq, Pentagon says