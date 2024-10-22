Kouri Richins asks to be released on bail ahead of murder trial
Oct 22, 2024, 5:22 PM
(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, Pool)
PARK CITY — Kouri Richins, the Park City mom accused of killing her husband and then writing a children’s book about grief, is asking the state to be released on bail.
Richins’ lawyers said she has been a model inmate and her trial is taking too long.
Richins was arrested in May of last year and is awaiting her trial scheduled for April of next year.
This story will be updated.