Lauren McCluskey family marks six years since her death on the U of U campus

SALT LAKE CITY — On Tuesday, Lauren McCluskey’s family marked six years since the University of Utah student was killed on campus. McCluskey was shot by someone she dated for a short time.

McCluskey’s mother, Jill McCluskey, took to social media to honor her daughter.

The post read in part:

“We miss her every day & try to change the culture that responds poorly when relationship violence victims ask for help #SayHerName.

6 years ago today, our daughter Lauren McCluskey was murdered by a man she briefly dated. We miss her every day & try to change the culture that responds poorly when relationship violence victims ask for help #SayHerName pic.twitter.com/eIx02IrSuU — Jill McCluskey (@jjmccluskey) October 22, 2024

Each year, the University of Utah honors McCluskey — who was a member university’s track and field team — with a 5K run in partnership with the Lauren McCluskey Foundation.

How the U has changed since the death of Lauren McCluskey

Students and advocates protested how police handled the case. Advocates questioned whether the campus police were professional enough. They wanted to dissolve the campus police.

U of U Chief Safety Officer Keith Squires spoke to Jeff Caplan’s Afternoon News about the impact McCluskey’s death has had on the campus.

Squires conducted an independent review of the U of U Police Department’s response to McCluskey’s case.

Today, someone atop the chain of command sees a report if someone is being threatened or harmed, Squires said.

“When Lauren was here asking for help, unfortunately, the supervisors did not get involved. That would have made such a difference.”

Squires said the department now heavily scrutinizes candidates. They look for “individuals who are not only experienced and skilled, but have demonstrated that they are caring officers.”

“It’s a completely different department. Over 90% of the individuals that work here now as part of this team, were not there in 2018, at the time that Lauren was murdered on campus.”

Squires also said that they now have victim advocates who work alongside detectives.

Domestic violence resources

If you or someone you know is going through abuse, help is available.