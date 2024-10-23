Utah Hockey Club Vs. Ottawa Senators: Live Updates & Analysis From Salt Lake

SALT LAKE CITY – The NHL regular season continues as Utah Hockey Club hosts the Ottawa Senators at Delta Center on Tuesday, October 22.

Utah HC (4-1-1, 9 pts) is third in the Western Conference Central Division. The Senators (3-2-0, 6 pts) are fifth in the Eastern Conference Atlantic Division.

Tuesday tilt! 📍: Delta Center

⏰: 7:15PM MT

📺: UtahHC+ and Utah 16

📻: KSL Sports Zone pic.twitter.com/Njnht3nDBq — Utah Hockey Club (@utahhockeyclub) October 22, 2024

Utah HC has been perfect (8-8) on the power play over its last two games. It is 23-for-27 (85.2 percent) in killing power plays this season.

Dylan Guenther’s five goals lead the team while Nick Schmaltz paces the club with seven assists. Mikhail Sergachev plays more than 27 minutes a night to lead the team.

A win tonight would be the franchise’s first victory over a Canadian-based team.

Pregame

With the Ottawa Senators playing in Salt Lake City tonight, they will feature the Canadian National Anthem in addition to the Star Spangled Banner pre game.#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 22, 2024

Be on the lookout for these signs at Delta Center during hockey games. It’s custom in hockey that you have to wait to be seated during the game once the puck stops. When it’s in play, you have to wait.#UtahHC pic.twitter.com/pXwed8dmAQ — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 23, 2024

Utah HC-Ottawa Senators Gameday Coverage

