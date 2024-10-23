Sundance Film Festival tickets now on sale, including specials for locals

SALT LAKE CITY — While the Sundance Film Festival is still deciding on its long-term host for 2027 and beyond, Utah will be home to the fest for at least 2025 and 2026.

Tickets for next year’s festival — scheduled for Jan. 23 to Feb. 2 in 2025 — went on sale Wednesday morning.

Utah residents have special ticket options, as do student-age filmgoers. Senior programmer Basil Tsiokos is in the middle of the film—selection process as his team sorts through thousands of films. He said he wants those films to screen with audiences, not just programmers.

“We think that the films that we’re showing are films that want to connect with real people,” Tsiokos said. “Not just industry, not just press. We want to make sure that we’re building up our audience … in order to make sure those films are reaching real people.”

He said part of that initiative is bringing new people to Sundance. The fest doesn’t want to rely on the idea that the same people will come back year after year.

“We want younger people there,” he said.

Packages reflect the non-profit Sundance Institute’s efforts to offer tickets at inviting price points for young audiences with an emphasis on ages 18-25 and to have Salt Lake City offerings as well. Utah, as one of three finalists in the long-term host selection process, can offer local packages for the next two years, as Boulder, Colorado and Cincinnati, Ohio tries to lure the festival away. In the bid process, Salt Lake City joined Park City in a two-city approach, also supported by Salt Lake County.

The Sundance Institute said the three finalists were assessed on “ethos and equity values, infrastructure, and capabilities to host the festival.” It also said the destinations that made the final cut demonstrated ways they would foster the diverse Sundance community and inspire the next generation of independent filmmakers.

The fest’s Salt Lake City Young Adult Pass, for those age verified to be 18-25, includes unlimited in-person screenings and priority access at Salt Lake City theaters for the entire festival for $300. The standard Salt Lake City pass is twice that at $600 but doesn’t feature priority access.

Utah residents also have a 10-screening option — not limited to Salt Lake City — that grants 10 tickets for $675. Films haven’t been selected and so individual tickets to specific films are not available. Passholders will select those after the films are announced.

Tsiokos said buying a package or a pass is a way of committing to see films. Passholders will have a chance to select films before they are on sale to the general public. Full options are listed at the end of this story.

“We are watching thousands of films, and we are selecting the around 100 or so that we think are just the best of the year. And we want audiences to see them.”

According to the listing provided by Sundance, Salt Lake City will no longer have screenings at Megaplex theaters at the Gateway and Salt Lake Community College’s Grand Theater, a massive theater, is not listed as a city venue either. For some Sundance faithful, those are significant theater losses. The Rose Wagner Theater and Broadway Cinemas on 300 South remain as long-standing city traditions.

Ticket packages

Including packages previously mentioned, the following packages went on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday:

LOCALS TICKET PACKAGE — Utah residents have early access to ticket selection of 10 screenings of features, shorts and episodic programing for $675.

SALT LAKE CITY PASS — Priority access to all in-person screenings in Salt Lake City for $600.

SALT LAKE CITY YOUNG ADULT PASS — For those 18-25, unlimited in-person screenings and priority access at Salt Lake theaters, Jan. 23 through Feb. 2, for $300.

FESTIVAL PACKAGE — For $900 a buyer has access to 10 in-person screenings and early ticket selection before individual tickets go on sale. That includes films and any Q&A events that follow. It can also include short films and episodic programs.

FESTIVAL PACKAGE, SECOND HALF — For $350, the buyer gets 10 in-person screenings with early access to ticket selection for films screening Jan. 29 through Feb. 2.

EXPRESS PASS SECOND HALF — For $4,200, buyers can watch unlimited screenings from Jan 29 to Feb. 2 with access to the screening’s priority line.

IGNITE PACKAGE BY ADOBE—For those 18-25, the package includes an invitation to Ignite events, 10 tickets to in-person screenings, including filmmaker Q&As, shorts, and episodic programs, and early access to ticket selection before single-film tickets go on sale.

ONLINE TICKETS, PASSES AND PACKAGES — A collection of curated festival films from home with on-demand access that includes features, shorts, and award-winning screenings during the online festival, Jan. 30 to Feb. 2 for $350.

SHORT FILM PASS — Unlimited online access to a collection of festival short films with on-demand access to watch whenever and wherever from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2 for $50.

Festival merchandise is also available here.

Venues

Park City film venues:

Egyptian Theatre (328 Main Street)

Holiday Village Cinemas (1776 Park Avenue)

Park City Library Theatre (1255 Park Avenue)

The Ray Theatre (1768 Park Avenue)

Megaplex Theatres Park City at Redstone (6030 North Market Street)

Salt Lake City film venues:

Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center (138 West 300 South)

Broadway Centre Cinemas (111 East Broadway)