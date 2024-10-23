On the Site:
Gov. Cox says new 'Utah Model of Care' should benefit healthcare

Oct 22, 2024, 8:03 PM

Panelists speak during a press conference to launch the Utah Model of Care at the Capitol rotunda i...

Panelists speak during a press conference to launch the Utah Model of Care at the Capitol rotunda in Salt Lake City on Tuesday. (Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News)

(Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY EMILY ASHCRAFT, KSL.COM


SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s governor said the Utah Model of Care, a plan to improve the state’s health care system, might seem idealistic but is “well within reach.”

Gov. Spencer Cox said the One Utah Health Collaborative found while building the model that Utahns prioritize a system that is “affordable, high-quality, and built on trust.”

He spoke Tuesday at a press conference to announce the Utah Model of Care, created by the collaborative and its stakeholder community board. Cox said innovation is “a necessity and not an option” for accomplishing the model’s goals.

“We’re so lucky to be surrounded in this state by people who are solving the world’s greatest problems and doing so by thinking outside the box. The state is a leader in reshaping the health care system for the better,” he said.

A community-owned initiative

James Wissler, executive director of the One Utah Health Collaborative, said the announcement of the model is “a major step forward” for Utah’s health care.

He explained it is a plan developed over the last year to guide Utahns in improving the health care system. Wisser said it was developed through research and conversations with healthcare providers, policymakers, and patients.

“This is truly a community-owned initiative. I’m confident that we have the right people in place to achieve the vision, the model of care,” he said.

Cox reiterated his comment from three years ago that the collaborative would be a long-term plan, lasting at least 15 years, which he said is unique. He said Utah’s growing population provides a unique opportunity for the healthcare system to evolve, and the state’s culture of collaboration and innovation positions it for success.

“We really can come together when things are most difficult,” he said.

Cox said the model, focusing on seven different areas, can be used as a compass to guide healthcare decisions. He said the benefits should reach all Utahns, encouraging all healthcare leaders to participate.

“Let’s all work together to create this lasting legacy that will benefit generations to come. Together I truly believe that we can turn this vision into reality,” he said.

The seven areas include:

  • Accessibility
  • Transparency
  • Efficiency
  • Person-centered
  • Prevention-oriented
  • Optimal workforce
  • Rewarding outcomes

What can patients to do help?

Wisser said any one patient can improve their own health outcome and change long-term costs affecting the broader system by prioritizing preventive care.

The Utah Model of Care invites patients to be partners by using cost and quality comparison tools, following health guidance including screenings, making healthy choices, and having a consistent primary care provider.

Wissler said patient involvement in available resources is important.

“Every Utahn plays a role in making health care more accessible and affordable. By getting involved and being proactive about their health, individuals can help shape a system that reflects their needs and ensures better care for themselves and their communities,” he said.

Wissler said the model embraces the idea that access to health care is as important as quality; if it’s not affordable, it doesn’t help to have quality care.

“Patient engagement should lead the way,” he said.

An infographic displayed at the event on Tuesday shows the goals of the Utah Model of Care. (Photo: One Utah Health Collaborative)

Jennifer Strohecker, Utah Medicaid director with the Department of Health and Human Services, said investment in preventive health care “dramatically improves” health outcomes and reduces costs. Each dollar spent on preventive care, she said, saves an average of $5.60 in future healthcare costs.

“When people do receive medical care sooner and more regularly, they live healthier lives. They’re able to be active and contributing members of their community. … At Utah Medicaid, we are not just paying for services, but we are committed also to rewarding outcomes,” she said.

In the last two years, she said Utah’s Medicaid program has worked to incentivize providers to focus on prevention and quality of health outcomes rather than volume.

“We know prevention works, and in my opinion, it should be prioritized for the whole health care system,” she said.

Industry workers already applying the model

Jim Guemple, market president with Regence BlueCross BlueShield, said it is proud of efforts to use technology to eliminate waste in the health care system. Specifically, the recent implementation of electronic prior authorization helps physicians receive an immediate answer on whether a procedure is approved in many cases.

Over the last year, he said they have made a lot of progress with this program toward improving health outcomes and patient satisfaction.

Sue Robel, Canyons Region president for Intermountain Health, said health care is complex, but the Utah Model of Care is achievable if all of the partners work together. Intermountain is implementing the use of telehealth to reach patients. Robel said this is meaningful to rural communities and is saving lives.

She also said it has begun using registered nurses to advise patients, allowing Intermountain Health to provide an additional 100,000 patient visits.

Gov. Spencer Cox talks with Jon Pike, Utah insurance commissioner, before a press conference to launch the Utah Model of Care at the Capitol rotunda in Salt Lake City on Tuesday. (Photo: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News)

Education

Dr. John Inadomi, chairman of the Department of Medicine at the University of Utah’s School of Medicine, said the state is growing, and healthcare options are not increasing to meet that growth.

He said Utah is third from last for the number of primary physicians per person and second from last for the number of medical students. He said the state is working to address the gap — noting an expansion at the University of Utah Medical School and the anticipated BYU medical school — but there is a large need for residency programs.

The state’s Legislature funded a primary care residency track that will begin in 2025 with 15 residents, which Inadomi said is a “great start” but not enough to meet needs.

Utah Senate President Stuart Adams said that while looking at the people at the press conference, including providers, physicians, and insurers, he sees ideas.

“Each of us has ideas, and as we share those ideas, they get refined. They get refined by this group,” he said.

He said in Utah, before the Affordable Care Act, a similar group came up with an idea to take high-risk patients and put them in a different pool, lowering the costs for other people while providing better coverage.

Senate President Stuart Adams, R-Layton, speaks during a press conference to launch the Utah Model of Care at the Capitol rotunda in Salt Lake City on Tuesday. (Photo: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News)

Emily Ashcraft, KSL.com

