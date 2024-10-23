Utah Hockey Club Makes Goalie Change After Rocky First Period

SALT LAKE CITY – Connor Ingram’s day is done after 20 minutes between the pipes against Ottawa after he allowed four goals on nine shots. Karel Vejmelka comes off the bench to try and stop the bleeding after the Senators took a 4-0 lead in the first.

Utah HC (4-1-1, 9 pts) is third in the Western Conference Central Division. The Senators (3-2-0, 6 pts) are fifth in the Eastern Conference Atlantic Division.

Drake Batherson, Claude Giroux, Ridly Greig, and Brady Tkachuk have scored for the Senators. Utah HC took the game’s first seven shots but closed the period outshooting the Senators 10-9.

Ingram has started five games, including all four Utah HC wins this season. He had allowed 13 goals (3.29 GAA) this year. Vejmelka’s only start this season came in the club’s 3-0 loss at New Jersey.

Utah Hockey Club vs. Ottawa Senators

Utah HC has been perfect (8-8) on the power play over its last two games. It is 23-for-27 (85.2 percent) in killing power plays this season. Dylan Guenther’s five goals lead the tea,m while Nick Schmaltz paces the club with seven assists. Mikhail Sergachev plays more than 27 minutes a night to lead the team.

Ottawa is averaging 3.6 goals per game, compared to 3.67 for Utah. Led by Linus Ullmark in goal, Ottawa allows 3.8 goals per game, the seventh-most in the league. Tim Stutzle, Drake Brotherson, and Josh Norris lead the Senators with three goals each.

A win tonight would be the franchise’s first victory over a Canadian-based team.

Utah HC-Ottawa Senators Gameday Coverage

The game can be viewed on SEG+. Fans can also tune in on air on the KSL Sports APP or 97.5 and 1280 The Zone. Click here for the full schedule.

