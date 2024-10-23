On the Site:
One dead, search underway after duck hunters capsize

Oct 22, 2024, 9:08 PM

(FILE) A Department of Public Safety helicopter practices Search and Rescue missions near Alta. (Al...

(FILE) A Department of Public Safety helicopter practices Search and Rescue missions near Alta. (Alexander Campbell, KSL TV)

(Alexander Campbell, KSL TV)

Alexander Campbell's Profile Picture

BY ALEXANDER CAMPBELL


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Search and rescue operations are underway near the Great Salt Lake on Tuesday night.

According to Chris Bronson with the Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office, units responded to a drowning in the Great Salt Lake area, near the Ambassadors Duck Club Tuesday evening.

Bronson said that two men were duck hunting in the area. After both fell into the water, only one of the men resurfaced, leading to the call.

A body recovery is underway for the man who didn’t resurface. The sheriff’s office has released no identities.

While the investigation is underway, Bronson said that alcohol consumption was a preliminary factor.

This is a breaking story. It may be updated with further information.

