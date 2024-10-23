No. 11 BYU Prepares For ‘Best 3-4 Team In The Country’ UCF

On the Site:
Oct 22, 2024, 9:16 PM

PROVO, Utah – BYU football has turned its attention to the UCF Knights.

The Knights are currently on a four-game losing streak and struggling to find a win. Last week, they were on the verge of an upset victory over undefeated Iowa State but couldn’t finish the job, as the Cyclones stormed back behind Rocco Becht to win 38-35.

It’s a UCF squad that is struggling at the moment.

The Knights faithful have been unloading their tickets with the secondary market filled with tickets priced at less than $30 to see undefeated BYU take on UCF in the Bounce House for the first time since 2014.

UCF is currently a favorite over BYU football

What might look like a Big 12 game that undefeated BYU should roll, the prognosticators have UCF as a favorite as of Tuesday evening.

That’s why BYU has a lot of respect for the Knights entering the matchup.

“I think their record does not speak for how good of a football team they are,” said BYU QB Jake Retzlaff. “They’re probably the best 3-4 football team in the country and probably a lot better than a lot of people who have better records than them.”

Whether that’s a compliment or not that’s in the eye of the beholder. Still, the Knights have talent. The Knights boast a top-five “talent composite” roster in the Big 12 based on recruiting rankings from the 247Sports Composite.

Meanwhile, BYU is last in those composite ratings at No. 16.

Despite the talent throughout the roster, UCF hasn’t figured out their quarterback situation.

UCF has turned to former Miami transfer Jacurri Brown as its starting quarterback. Two weeks ago, Brown stepped in for EJ Colson instead of former Arkansas signal-caller KJ Jefferson.

Colson, a 17-year-old freshman, was then pulled in favor of Brown, who has been leading the Knights offense since.

Knights boast a top-five ground attack

What makes Brown a tough matchup is his ability to run. When he’s paired up with RJ Harvey, one of the best running backs in UCF history, the Knights boast one of the best ground attacks in the country.

UCF comes into the matchup with BYU boasting the country’s No. 3 rushing offense, which averages 280 yards per game on the ground.

Following a game in which BYU gave up 269 rushing yards to Oklahoma State, BYU defensive coordinator Jay Hill knows his defense needs to be better at stopping the run.

“We’ve got to be at our best. They do a lot of good things. They do a lot of different things that we haven’t really necessarily seen this year. So we’re gonna have to be assignment sound,” Hill said on the upcoming matchup with UCF.

“We’re gonna have to limit those couple of big plays that we gave up last week. Obviously, that was a big deal in last week’s game. So I like the challenge. I think our guys will be absolutely ready and it’s a good challenge for us.”

BYU football will look to make UCF one-dimensional

Regarding passing the ball, Jacurri Brown struggled last week at Iowa State. He passed for 62 yards and completed only eight of his 20 pass attempts, while throwing two interceptions. UCF coach Gus Malzahn believes Brown has as “good of an arm as anybody in college football.”

It’s hard to see that being the case after how Brown performed last week. BYU enters the matchup with the nation’s No. 4 pass-efficiency defense at 94.74.

UCF is only averaging 185 yards per game through the air this season.

No. 11 BYU at UCF

Date: Saturday, October 26, 2024

Kickoff: 1:30 p.m. (MT)

TV: ESPN

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM) — Extended Pregame begins at 9 a.m.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

