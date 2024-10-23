Disastrous First Period Costs Utah Hockey Club In Loss

SALT LAKE CITY— Utah Hockey Club couldn’t overcome a four-goal first-period deficit and was shut out in a 4-0 loss to the Ottawa Senators.

Utah HC (4-2-1, 9 pts) is third in the Western Conference Central Division. The Senators (4-2-0) are fifth in the Eastern Conference Atlantic Division.

A Forsberg shutout for the Senators was absolutely not on my bingo card. Heck of a game. 31 stops on 31 shots. — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 23, 2024

Utah HC has been perfect (8-8) on the power play over its last two games. It is 23-for-27 (85.2 percent) in killing power plays this season.

Dylan Guenther’s five goals lead the team, while Nick Schmaltz paces the club with seven assists. Mikhail Sergachev plays more than 27 minutes a night to lead the team.

A win tonight would be the franchise’s first victory over a Canadian-based team.

Pregame

With the Ottawa Senators playing in Salt Lake City tonight, they will feature the Canadian National Anthem in addition to the Star Spangled Banner pre game.#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 22, 2024

Be on the lookout for these signs at Delta Center during hockey games. It’s custom in hockey that you have to wait to be seated during the game once the puck stops. When it’s in play, you have to wait.#UtahHC pic.twitter.com/pXwed8dmAQ — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 23, 2024

First Period

Wow, 3rd line has come out firing on all cylinders for the Utah Hockey Club. 3 really good chances to start. Couple one-timers that that just wouldn’t go. Utah’s forwards run deep. There’s no let down 1-4.#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 23, 2024

Senators are finishing their checks tonight. Lots of physicality to start this game. — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 23, 2024

The Utah Hockey Club is BUZZING to start this game. They currently have 7 shots on goal while the Senators have 0. Lots of pressure from all 4 lines so far.#UtahHC — KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 23, 2024

Josh Doan is hot tonight. Couple shots on net. Feels like he’s going to get one at some point.#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 23, 2024

First penalties of the night will go to McBain and Gregor. 4 on 4 hockey for the next 2 minutes. — KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 23, 2024

Senators strike first on their very first shot of the night during the 4 on 4. Couple quick passes in the zone that got Ingram moving and suddenly it’s 1-0 Ottawa.#UtahHC — KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 23, 2024

4 on 4 opens up a lot of space and the Senators exploited it. Moved the puck quick, forced Ingram to move in the crease and found the back of the net. https://t.co/gJI0yJJz7V — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 23, 2024

Ugly mistakes by #UtahHC and suddenly they’re in a 2-0 hole. They dominated this period until the 4 on 4 situation. Penalties still finding ways to hurt the team. https://t.co/3dcLvR3LTv — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 23, 2024

Nasty chip. Well executed, especially after receiving the puck on his skate. Had to move fast. https://t.co/0F3baVmPjV — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 23, 2024

Bortuzzo to the box. 2 minutes for holding.#UtahHC — KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 23, 2024

3-0 Ottawa. Traffic in front of the net and Ingram beat low. Brutal first period. — KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 23, 2024

3 goals on 6 shots… Despite a hot start, this is probably the ugliest period of hockey the Utah Hockey Club has played this season. — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 23, 2024

Ottawa leads 4-0 at the end of the first period on 8 shots…50% shooting…generally not a thing in the NHL. Tough period. We’ll see if there’s a goaltender change to start the 2nd. Long way to try and get back in this game.#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 23, 2024

Second Period

Vejmelka will replace Ingram in net to start the second period.#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 23, 2024

Karel Vejmelka takes over in net for #UtahHC after Ottawa scores 4️⃣ first-period goals. https://t.co/Py9LaWTZSc — KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 23, 2024

Not that it improves Utah’s situation but ugly games like this can happen in the NHL. Sometimes the ice is just tilted heavily in the other team’s direction. For example, tonight alone the Caps won 4-1, Wild won 5-1, Lightning won 8-5, and Rangers won 7-2. It happens. — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 23, 2024

Utah with their first PP of the game. Ridly Greig to the box for 2 minutes. — KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 23, 2024

Anton Forsberg is playing out of his mind against Utah. In 3 games prior he has a .863 SV% and 4.16 goals against…tonight he’s currently protecting a shutout with 20 saves… — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 23, 2024

Opportunities have been there for #UtahHC tonight. Some really good ones. Just cannot find the back of the net. Currently outshooting the Senators 23-11…crazy this is a 4-0 game in favor of Ottawa. — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 23, 2024

My heavens…Josh Doan just beat Forsberg on a breakaway but then the puck sailed well over the crossbar. It just doesn’t want to go in the net tonight. — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 23, 2024

More 4 on 4 hockey…we’ll see how this goes. — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 23, 2024

Dylan Guenther to the box along with Shane Pinto. More 4 on 4 hockey for 2 minutes. — KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 23, 2024

After 2 periods the Utah Hockey Club trails the Ottawa Senators 4-0.#UtahHC — KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 23, 2024

Third Period

Another night where Utah is heavily outhit. Ottawa: 27

Utah: 13 Utah is a smaller team and hitting is not a primary focus but it has to improve. — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 23, 2024

Thomas Chabot to the box for 2 minutes. Utah back to the PP in a critical moment. Down 4-0 with 13:18 remaining. — KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 23, 2024

Valimaki off the cross bar… the puck is refusing to go in tonight. It’s wild. Aside from that 8-minute disaster in the first, Utah really has dictated most of this game. — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 23, 2024

It’s been on my mind the last 2 games, but the arena really needs some more chants and opportunities to collectively get loud. When I was in New York and New Jersey, those arenas were a party the whole time with a whole bunch of chants and cheers. Made it really fun.#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 23, 2024

