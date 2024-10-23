On the Site:
Vote Watch
Roads to Understanding
Hope After the Hurricanes
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

POLITICS & ELECTIONS

Rapper Eminem and Obama rally voters for Kamala Harris in Detroit

Oct 23, 2024, 8:35 AM

Rapper Eminem, center, greets the crowd on stage with former President Barack Obama, left, at a cam...

Rapper Eminem, center, greets the crowd on stage with former President Barack Obama, left, at a campaign rally supporting Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY JOEY CAPPELLETTI, ASSOCIATED PRESS


DETROIT (AP) — Detroit rapper Eminem stepped into the political arena Tuesday in his hometown, where he spoke briefly at a rally for Vice President Kamala Harris ‘ presidential campaign before welcoming former President Barack Obama to the stage.

“As most of you know, the city of Detroit and the whole state of Michigan mean a lot to me. And going into this election, the spotlight is on us more than ever,” Eminem, a longtime critic of former President Donald Trump, told the crowd. “And I think it’s important to use your voice. So I’m encouraging everybody to get out and vote.”

He said people shouldn’t be afraid of retribution or of making their opinion known, adding that Harris “supports a future for this country where these freedoms and many others will be protected and upheld.”

The Detroit rapper then introduced Obama, who took the stage to the beat of Eminem’s “Lose Yourself.” The former president joked that he “noticed my palms are sweaty,” a reference to the hit song, before rapping several lines from it.

The appearance by Obama and Eminem comes just days before early voting kicks off across Michigan. Democrats hope the star-studded event, which also featured former Lions wide receiver and NFL Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson, will boost enthusiasm among voters.

Voter turnout in Detroit, a longtime Democratic stronghold, will be crucial in determining who wins the state in November, when Michigan is among a handful of swing states expected to determine who wins the presidency as well as control of the U.S. Senate. Democrat Elissa Slotkin, who faces Republican Mike Rogers for an open Senate seat, appeared alongside Obama at the rally.

Obama attacked Trump as unfit, citing recent incidents such as the town hall where Trump opted to hold an impromtu concert of sorts, swaying back and forth to various songs for about 40 minutes rather than taking questions from voters.

“If your grandpa was acting like this, you’d be worried,” Obama said. “This is somebody who wants unchecked power. We do not need to see what an older, loonier Donald Trump looks like with no guardrails. America’s ready to turn the page.”

Trump has made his own bid for Detroit, appearing with hometown rapper Trick Trick at a rally in the city last week. Trick Trick previously collaborated with Eminem on the track “Welcome 2 Detroit.”

Obama and other speakers Tuesday, which included many top Democratic leaders in the state, capitalized on comments Trump made in Detroit earlier this month, when he said it was a “developing” city.

“The whole country will be like — you want to know the truth? It’ll be like Detroit,” Trump said as he addressed the Detroit Economic Club. “Our whole country will end up being like Detroit if she’s your president.”

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who spoke in the leadup to Eminem and Obama, snapped back Tuesday.

“I know you all saw what he said about this beautiful city. He called Detroit a failure and a mess, proving he ain’t firing on all cylinders,” Whitmer said. “He doesn’t have a clue what the hell he was talking about. And you know what I think? He ought to keep Detroit out of his mouth.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Politics & Elections

Rapper Eminem, center, greets the crowd on stage with former President Barack Obama, left, at a cam...

Joey Cappelletti, Associated Press

Rapper Eminem and Obama rally voters for Kamala Harris in Detroit

Detroit rapper Eminem has spoken in support of Vice President Kamala Harris' presidential campaign in his hometown before introducing former President Barack Obama at a rally.

4 seconds ago

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump participates in a roundtable with Lat...

Jill Colvin, Associated Press

Trump will conduct an interview with Joe Rogan for his podcast

Former President Donald Trump will conduct an interview with Joe Rogan for his popular podcast on Friday.

15 minutes ago

FILE - A voter fills out her ballot for the Michigan primary election in Grosse Pointe Farms, Mich....

CNN

In the race for the presidency, it’s nail-biting time. Here’s how to cope

The 2024 election has many Americans on edge, anxious and fearful for the future. Here’s how to cope as the race for the White House goes into its final stretch.

24 minutes ago

Panelists speak during a press conference to launch the Utah Model of Care at the Capitol rotunda i...

Emily Ashcraft, KSL.com

Gov. Cox says new ‘Utah Model of Care’ should benefit healthcare

Utah's governor said the Utah Model of Care, a plan to improve the state's health care system, might seem idealistic but is "well within reach."

13 hours ago

Police block pro-Palestinian demonstrators from entering a building on the UCLA campus, May 23, 202...

DAVID KLEPPER, Associated Press

Russia and Iran may fuel violent post-election protests in the US

Russia and Iran may try to encourage violent protests in the U.S. after next month’s election, senior intelligence officials warned Tuesday in a declassified memo.

13 hours ago

A lot of people say you can see the signs of that growth right here on Main Street, as many gravel,...

Mike Anderson

Roads to Understanding: Big traffic problems impact homeowners

A lot of people say you can see the signs of that growth right here on Main Street, as many gravel, oil trucks, and semi-trucks come through here.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Rapper Eminem and Obama rally voters for Kamala Harris in Detroit