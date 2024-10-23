‘Suspicious item’ found, moved for disposal near downtown Salt Lake

SALT LAKE CITY — Authorities in downtown Salt Lake closed all lanes of Interstate 215 late Tuesday night to dispose of a “suspicious item.”

The Utah Department of Transportation initially reported the closure as a “police incident” at 10 p.m. At that time, all lanes of I-215 were closed at California Avenue. UDOT said northbound lanes were closed at milepost 23 and southbound was closed at milepost 21.

Later, Brent Weisberg with the Salt Lake City Police Department said the closure was to allow the department’s hazardous devices unit to transport evidence through the city “out to their range near the airport.”

“Someone found a suspicious item at the city vehicle storage location off 500 South,” Weisberg said. “Because the item could not be immediately identified and the person who placed it there was not identified, our HDU squad responded …”

Weisberg said the investigation was ongoing. All lanes of I-215 were reopened approximately an hour later.