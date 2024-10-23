On the Site:
Vote Watch
Roads to Understanding
Hope After the Hurricanes
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CONSUMER

Apple and Goldman Sachs ordered to pay $89 million after Apple Card failures

Oct 23, 2024, 9:39 AM

Goldman was fined $45 million and will have to pay customers $20 million in redress. Apple was fine...

Goldman was fined $45 million and will have to pay customers $20 million in redress. Apple was fined $25 million. (Apple)

(Apple)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY RAMISHAH MARUF, CNN


KSLTV.com

New York (CNN)The US Consumer Financial Protection Bureau ordered Goldman Sachs and Apple to pay $89 million, and Goldman was temporarily banned from issuing new credit cards, because of the companies’ mishandling of their Apple Card partnership. The failures left customers with unresolved charge disputes and, in some cases, incorrect credit reports.

Apple neglected to send tens of thousands of Apple Card disputes to Goldman Sachs, the CFPB said. When Apple did inform Goldman of disputes, “the bank did not follow numerous federal requirements for investigating the disputes,” according to the CFPB.

The government watchdog said the companies launched their credit card initiative prematurely, even as third parties warned them that the disputes system wasn’t ready for prime time because of tech problems.

“These failures meant that consumers faced long waits to get money back for disputed charges, and some had incorrect negative information added to their credit reports,” the CFPB said in a statement.

The CFPB also found that the companies misled customers about interest-free payment plans for Apple gadgets, including the iPhone. Apple promoted its card’s lack of fees, including annual fees, over-the-limit fees, late fees and foreign transaction fees. But purchases were not free of interest.

An Apple spokesperson, in a statement, said the company strongly disagrees with the CFPB’s characterization of Apple’s conduct but nevertheless aligned with the agency in its order.

“Apple Card is one of the most consumer-friendly credit cards available, and was specifically designed to support users’ financial health,” the spokesperson said. “Upon learning about these inadvertent issues years ago, Apple worked closely with Goldman Sachs to quickly address them and help impacted customers.”

Goldman Sachs, in a statement, said it was pleased to reach a resolution with the CFPB on the matter.

“We worked diligently to address certain technological and operational challenges that we experienced after launch and have already handled them with impacted customers,” a Goldman Sachs spokesperson said.

Goldman was fined $45 million and will have to pay customers $20 million in redress. Apple was fined $25 million.

The CFPB also banned Goldman Sachs from launching a new credit card, “unless it can provide a credible plan that the product will actually comply with the law.”

In a 2022 SEC filing, the bank disclosed that the CFPB was investigating its “credit card account management practices” such as its handling of refunds and billing disputes.

The fine is yet another hit to Goldman’s flailing consumer lending business – this year, it also ended its credit card partnership with General Motors, replaced by Barclays.

The Apple Card issued by Goldman Sachs and running on the Mastercard network rolled out in August 2019. By September 30 of that year, Goldman had already lent out about $10 billion, and customers had $736 million in loan balances.

Goldman broke into the retail consumer business after establishing its online Marcus brand in 2016. Marcus made unsecured personal loans, including to consumers who are dealing with credit card debt.

In April 2023, Apple announced it would be offering its Apple Card holders a 4.15% high-yield savings account with Goldman Sachs. They may park both the 3% cash back they receive from using the Apple Card on select purchases plus other savings they may wish to deposit.

KSL 5 TV Live

Consumer

The exterior of Mo' Bettahs Hawaii Style Food in Cedar City. The chain, which was started in 2008, ...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

Utah chain Mo’ Bettahs acquired by 2 out-of-state firms

Mo' Bettahs Hawaiian Style Food has already expanded quite a bit since two brothers opened their first restaurant in Davis County nearly two decades ago.

29 minutes ago

FILE - The Egyptian Theatre is pictured on the eve of the 2017 Sundance Film Festival on Wednesday,...

Larry D. Curtis

Sundance Film Festival tickets now on sale, including specials for locals

While the Sundance Film Festival is still deciding on its long-term host for 2027 and beyond, Utah will still be home to the fest for at least 2025 and 2026. Tickets for next year's festival — scheduled for Jan. 23 to Feb. 2 in 2025 — went on sale Wednesday morning.

2 hours ago

Goldman was fined $45 million and will have to pay customers $20 million in redress. Apple was fine...

Ramishah Maruf, CNN

Apple and Goldman Sachs ordered to pay $89 million after Apple Card failures

The US Consumer Financial Protection Bureau ordered Goldman Sachs and Apple to pay $89 million, and Goldman was temporarily banned from issuing new credit cards, because of the companies’ mishandling of their Apple Card partnership. The failures left customers with unresolved charge disputes and, in some cases, incorrect credit reports.

3 hours ago

A Quarter Pounder hamburger is served at a McDonald's restaurant on March 30, 2017 in Effingham, Il...

Jonel Aleccia, AP Health Writer

CDC warns of deadly multistate E. coli outbreak tied to McDonald’s Quarter Pounders

Federal officials say E. coli food poisoning linked to McDonald’s Quarter Pounder hamburgers has sickened at least 49 people in 10 states.

21 hours ago

FILE - A Tesla logo is shown on Feb. 27, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. Authorities in Washington announc...

Associated Press

‘Blade Runner 2049’ producers sue Elon Musk and Tesla over AI image at robotaxi event

A film production company that helped make “Blade Runner 2049” has sued Tesla for using an AI-generated image resembling a scene from the movie to market Tesla’s new robotaxis.

1 day ago

Logos of Honda Motor Co. are pictured in Tsukuba, northeast of Tokyo, Feb. 13, 2019....

Associated Press

A 2nd major recall for Honda in October, this time for pumps that can crack, leak fuel

Honda is recalling more than 700,000 vehicles because the high-pressure fuel pump may crack and leak fuel, which could increase the risk of a fire.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Apple and Goldman Sachs ordered to pay $89 million after Apple Card failures