Utah County High School Player of the Week – Week 10

Oct 23, 2024, 9:33 AM

BY KSL SPORTS


SALT LAKE CITY – The Mr. Mac Utah County High School Player of the Week is awarded each week to the top prep football players in Utah County. Sponsored by Mr. Mac, it honors athletes for their performances on the gridiron and exceptional play. Our co-winners this week are Landan Goff from Lone Peak High School and Kaden Vest from Spanish Fork High School.

Utah County Players of the Week – Landan Goff, DB (Lone Peak) & Kaden Vest, RB (Spanish Fork)

Lone Peak made the cross-valley drive to wrap up the regular season at Westlake High School. The Knights were looking to close out with a win and they found themselves in a defensive slugfest early on. The Knights took an early lead thanks to a pair of field goals couching Goff’s 17-yard pick-six on defense.

After Westlake cut the lead to 13-7, Goff broke the game open with a 98-yard kick return to restore order. The Knights went on to build an insurmountable lead, winning the game 35-13 to cap their season with an 8-2 record overall.

Landon Vest and the Spanish Fork Dons wrapped up the regular season on the road at Timpanogos High School. He wasted no time settling in as he reeled off a 51-yard touchdown run to open the scoring in the game. Vest then erupted in the second quarter as he ran for three more touchdowns. The Dons stacked up a 49-14 halftime lead over Timpanogos.

Vest would go on to add a receiving touchdown in the second half as the Dons won 63-21. The win capped the regular season with an 8-2 overall record. Vest finished the game with 232 rushing yards and four touchdowns, while also catching two passes for 28 yards and another score.

Player of the Week Selection

The selection committee for the Mr. Mac Utah County Player of the Week consists of Jeremiah Jensen and Sam Farnsworth from KSL Sports Live, Dane Stewart from KSL Sports Rewind and Jake Hatch. Jake is the Executive Producer for the KSL Sports Zone. He also hosts a daily BYU-centric podcast called Locked On Cougars. Jake attended Brigham Young University and is a proud native of Orem, UT. He is an alumnus of Mountain View High School, where he was part of the Bruins football program as an offensive and defensive lineman from 2001-04.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

