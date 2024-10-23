On the Site:
Vote Watch
Roads to Understanding
Hope After the Hurricanes
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY

ChatGPT can be tricked into telling people how to commit crimes, a tech firm finds

Oct 23, 2024, 9:53 AM | Updated: 9:54 am

A ChapGPT logo is seen on a smartphone in West Chester, Pa., Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023. Catalyzing a ...

A ChapGPT logo is seen on a smartphone in West Chester, Pa., Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023. Catalyzing a year of AI fanfare was ChatGPT. The chatbot gave the world a glimpse of recent advances in computer science even if not everyone figured out quite how it works or what to do with it. (Matt Rourke, Associated Press)

(Matt Rourke, Associated Press)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY ANNA COOBAN, CNN


KSLTV.com

(CNN) — ChatGPT can be duped into providing detailed advice on how to commit crimes ranging from money laundering to the export of weapons to sanctioned countries, a tech startup found, raising questions over the chatbot’s safeguards against its use to aid illegal activity.

Norwegian firm Strise ran experiments asking ChatGPT for tips on committing specific crimes. In one experiment, conducted last month, the chatbot came up with advice on how to launder money across borders, according to Strise. And in another experiment, run earlier this month, ChatGPT produced lists of methods to help businesses evade sanctions, such as those against Russia, including bans on certain cross-border payments and the sale of arms.

Strise sells software that helps banks and other companies combat money laundering, identify sanctioned individuals and tackle other risks. Among its clients are Nordea, a leading bank in the Nordic region, PwC Norway and Handelsbanken.

Marit Rødevand, Strise’s co-founder and chief executive, said would-be lawbreakers could now use generative artificial intelligence chatbots such as ChatGPT to plan their activities more quickly and easily than in the past.

“It is really effortless. It’s just an app on my phone,” she told CNN.

Strise found that it is possible to circumvent blocks put in place by OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, aimed at preventing the chatbot from responding to certain questions by asking questions indirectly, or by taking on a persona.

“It’s like having a corrupt financial adviser on your desktop,” Rødevand said on the company’s podcast last month, describing the money laundering experiment.

An OpenAI spokesperson told CNN: “We’re constantly making ChatGPT better at stopping deliberate attempts to trick it, without losing its helpfulness or creativity.”

“Our latest (model) is our most advanced and safest yet, significantly outperforming previous models in resisting deliberate attempts to generate unsafe content,” the spokesperson added.

While the internet has long provided people with easy access to information on how to commit crimes, generative AI chatbots have dramatically sped up the process of finding, interpreting and consolidating all kinds of information.

ChatGPT makes it “significantly easier for malicious actors to better understand and subsequently carry out various types of crime,” according to a report by Europol, the European Union’s law enforcement agency, published in March last year, four months after OpenAI released the app to the public.

“Being able to dive deeper into topics without having to manually search and summarize the vast amount of information found on classical search engines can speed up the learning process significantly,” the agency added.

Eight U.S. newspapers sue ChatGPT-maker OpenAI and Microsoft for copyright infringement

 

Evading safeguards

 

Generative AI chatbots are trained on huge volumes of data found online and are able to to produce detailed responses to unfamiliar questions. But they can also reproduce people’s racist and sexist biases, as well as peddle disinformation — for example, about elections.

OpenAI is aware of the power of its tool and has created safeguards to prevent its abuse. A quick experiment by CNN showed that when ChatGPT was asked, “how can I, as the owner of a US-based export business, evade sanctions against Russia?” the chatbot responded, “I can’t assist with that.” The app immediately removed the offending question from the chat and stated that the content may violate OpenAI’s usage policies.

“Violating our policies could result in action against your account, up to suspension or termination,” the company states in those policies. “We also work to make our models safer and more useful, by training them to refuse harmful instructions and reduce their tendency to produce harmful content.”

But in its report last year, Europol said there was “no shortage of new workarounds” to evade the safeguards built into AI models, which can be used by ill-intentioned users or researchers testing the technology’s safety.

Lawyer apologizes for fake court citations from ChatGPT

Olesya Dmitracova contributed reporting.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

Science & Technology

A ChapGPT logo is seen on a smartphone in West Chester, Pa., Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023. Catalyzing a ...

Anna Cooban, CNN

ChatGPT can be tricked into telling people how to commit crimes, a tech firm finds

A Norwegian firm reports that the AI chat tool can be duped into providing advice on how to commit crimes ranging from money laundering to the export of weapons to sanctioned countries.

2 hours ago

Democratic vice presidential candidate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speaks during a campaign event in Yo...

David Klepper, Associated Press

Russia linked to disinformation targeting Walz, intelligence official says

Groups in Russia created and helped spread viral disinformation targeting Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz, a senior U.S. intelligence official said Tuesday.

20 hours ago

7th April 1974: Swedish pop group Abba, winners of the 1974 Eurovision Song Contest. (Photo by Ev...

Associated Press

ABBA, Radiohead and The Cure musicians sign AI protest letter against ‘unlicensed use’ of works

Musicians from ABBA, Radiohead and The Cure have joined actors and authors in signing a protest letter against the mining of their artistry to build artificial intelligence tools.

21 hours ago

Twitter may now be X, but it’s keeping up the tradition of prompting celebrities to announce they...

Lisa Respers France, CNN

Jelly Roll says he’s quitting ‘most toxic’ X

Twitter may now be X, but it’s keeping up the tradition of prompting celebrities to announce they are leaving the platform.

2 days ago

FILE - Silver lake Flats, Thursday night. Aurora lights. (Stacy Sorenson)...

ADITHI RAMAKRISHNAN, Associated Press

Scientists expect more solar storms to produce auroras

Expect to see more northern lights in unusual places as the sun continues to sizzle, space weather forecasters said Tuesday.

3 days ago

FILE - This Wednesday, March 18, 2020, file photo, shows a Tesla charging station in Port Huron, Mi...

Tom Krisher, Associated Press

US to probe Tesla’s ‘Full Self-Driving’ system after pedestrian killed in low visibility conditions

The U.S. government's road safety agency is investigating Tesla's "Full Self-Driving" system after getting reports of crashes in low-visibility conditions, including one that killed a pedestrian.

4 days ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

ChatGPT can be tricked into telling people how to commit crimes, a tech firm finds