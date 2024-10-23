Pumpkin spice car washes raising money for Boston non-profit

On the Site:
Oct 23, 2024

KSLTV.com

BOSTON — Pumpkin spice seems to be everywhere this time of year – from coffee to pie, candles and beer. Now you can add a car wash to the list and it’s helping a good cause.

ScrubaDub Car Wash, which has locations in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire and Maine, has unveiled a way to infuse a pumpkin spice scent into its washing process. Customers can get it for an extra $5.

The company’s managing partner, Matthew Paisner, said there’s a serious, heartfelt mission behind the lighthearted idea.

All pumpkin spice car wash sales in November will support Community Servings in Jamaica Plain, a non-profit that provides medically tailored meals to critically ill people in Massachusetts in Rhode Island.

Car wash customers can also buy a Thanksgiving pie online, which provides a week of meals for someone in need.

“We’ve been a partner of Community Servings for several decades and we were looking for ways to increase pie sales,” Paisner told WBZ-TV.

“It is such a lovely, heartwarming fall scent that makes us all get ready in New England for what’s coming ahead which is Thanksgiving, and the Thanksgiving table is so important and it really means something to all of us. When you purchase a pie through Community Servings, through our Pie in the Sky event, it goes to your table at the same time you’re feeding somebody. So your donation, your purchase of a pie is actually a donation to Community Servings. At $35, you’re feeding somebody for a week, think about the impact of that,” said Darcy Pfeifer, Director of Development at Community Servings.

The pumpkin spice scented car wash is available at all ScrubaDub locations from October 22nd through November 30th. ScrubaDub recommends turning off your car’s air recirculation system and turning on your heat or air conditioner during the wash to get the full experience.

