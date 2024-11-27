This computer buying guide is sponsored by PC Laptops. Visit PC Laptops today for free virus and malware scan because PC Laptops really loves you.

No matter what type of computer user you are, it pays to research before you shop to determine the best features to choose. When selecting a new computer, you’ll want to determine if the computer is primarily for casual use, gaming, photography, video editing, or studying. Once you understand your needs, shopping will become easier.

The best time to buy

The best time of year to purchase a new computer depends on several factors. While vendors may follow sales cycles like Black Friday or Labor Day, economic factors also play a significant role in computer cycles.

For example, during periods of oversupply, vendors may mark down computers for incredible bargains. Inventory levels impact pricing, so keep an eye on market trends to help you save money.

Storage features to look for

One of the most crucial components you’ll probably want to look into is the computer’s storage capacity. Some computers, like Chromebooks, only allow for cloud storage, which means that you will need an internet connection to access your files.

Our best recommendation is to look for 1 TB of storage, but if you do more intensive photography or videography, you should consider getting even more. That way, you will know you have enough space for your files without compromising the computer’s performance.

Screen quality breakdown

Since the screen is what you usually see on your computer, you must choose one that won’t strain your eyes. Low-quality screens may be less bright, produce fewer clear images, or make text hard to read.

When shopping around, pay attention to how the font, colors, and image quality look. It’s okay if you aren’t super technical with your screen settings, but it does help to see for yourself before you buy to make sure it will meet your needs.

Some general settings to look for are resolution, where 1920×1080 gives you full HD, 2560×1440 runs QHD, and 3840×2160 runs at 4K. You may also look for features like blue light filtering or color calibration.

Look for the right processor

Look for a processor that will match your usage requirements, such as the Intel Core i5 or i7 or AMD Ryzen 5 or 7, which offer solid performance. The processor functions like the computer’s brain, so speed and memory are essential features to look out for. It should be fast enough to run all the software you plan to use.

Finding the right video card

Finally, looking for a video card can be crucial for many computer users. It’s essential for photographers, videographers, and gamers, but even more so, it is becoming necessary for people who use AI for school or work.

If you are coding or using your computer for other intensive tasks, looking for a sound video card is crucial for smooth performance and better overall user experience. The larger the VRAM, the better the operation.

Conclusion

