Utah Hockey Club Provides Injury Update On Durzi & Marino, Recalls Lamoureux

Oct 23, 2024, 10:42 AM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Following significant injuries to the Utah Hockey Club’s Sean Durzi and John Marino, both defensemen recently underwent successful surgeries, and a timeline has been established for when they are expected to return to the ice. In response to both injuries, the club called up another defenseman from the Tucson Roadrunners – Maveric Lamoureux.

Utah Hockey Club Defenseman Sean Durzi

Early last week, defenseman Sean Durzi suffered an upper-body injury against the New Jersey Devils. After taking a hit against the boards from Devils defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler, Durzi immediately exited the ice and was favoring his right arm.

Report: Utah Hockey’s Sean Durzi To Miss At Least Four Months With Upper-Body Injury

On Wednesday, it was confirmed by the club that Durzi underwent successful surgery on his right shoulder and is expected to return in 4-6 months.

Utah Hockey Club Defenseman John Marino

During a summer training session, newly acquired defenseman John Marino suffered an upper body injury and was held out of training camp.

While it was originally listed as a week-to-week injury and a return was anticipated much sooner, the Utah Hockey Club revealed that Marino underwent successful surgery on his lower back and is expected to return in 3-4 months.

In spite of injuries, Utah Hockey Club recalls Maveric Lamoureux

With injuries piling up on their blue-line, the Utah Hockey Club has recalled defenseman Maveric Lamoureux from the Tucson Roadrunners (AHL affiliate).

A standout from rookie camp, Lamoureux is a former first round selection from the 2022 NHL Draft.

Related: Instant Takeaways From Utah Hockey Club’s Rookie Camp: Day Two

After making a statement in the rookie tournament with some goals, assists and stellar defensive play, Lamoureux remained consistent throughout training camp and provided steady performances while making an appearance in the preseason home opener.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

“He’s been great. He’s been a consistent presence through rookie camp and now into practices and the exhibition game. He’s certainly approaching this like he wants to make our team. We’re happy he got past his injuries and now he’s taking that next step. He’s going to play some more exhibition games for us, and we’ll see what he’s got. You never know,” GM Bill Armstrong told KSL Sports.

For now, the Utah Hockey Club will rely on its prospect depth to fill in for Durzi and Marino. While it’s an exciting opportunity for Lamoureux to potentially see NHL minutes, unless he can quickly acclimate, the club may need to look to the free agent market or consider some trades if they wish to compete for a playoff spot this season.

Utah Hockey Schedule

The Utah Hockey Club will continue their homestand against the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday night. The game can be viewed on SEG+. Fans can also tune in on air on the KSL Sports APP or on 97.5 and 1280 The Zone. Click here for the full schedule. 

Cole Bagley is the Utah Hockey Club insider for KSL Sports. Keep up with him on X here. You can hear Cole break down the team on KSL Sports Zone and KSL 5 TV.

