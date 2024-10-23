On the Site:
Vote Watch
Roads to Understanding
Hope After the Hurricanes
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Utah chain Mo’ Bettahs acquired by 2 out-of-state firms

Oct 23, 2024, 11:40 AM

The exterior of Mo' Bettahs Hawaii Style Food in Cedar City. The chain, which was started in 2008, ...

The exterior of Mo' Bettahs Hawaii Style Food in Cedar City. The chain, which was started in 2008, was acquired by a pair of out-of-state investment firms, the companies announced on Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2024. (Mo' Bettahs Hawaii Style Food)

(Mo' Bettahs Hawaii Style Food)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY CARTER WILLIAMS, KSL.COM


KSLTV.com

LEHI — Mo’ Bettahs Hawaiian Style Food has already expanded quite a bit since two brothers opened their first restaurant in Davis County nearly two decades ago.

There are now dozens of locations scattered across Utah, Idaho, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, Oklahoma and Texas after it was acquired by Savory Fund, a Lehi-based firm with a stake in a few of the state’s popular food chains, in 2017.

However, Mo’ Bettahs is poised for further expansion now as its majority ownership changes hands yet again. Savory Fund officials announced Tuesday they’ve reached an agreement to sell its majority stake in the brand to Blue Marlin Partners and Trive Capital, a pair of private equity firms based in Bethesda, Maryland, and Dallas, respectively.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Savory Fund said it and the brand’s founders — Kimo and Kalani Mack — will retain “significant minority stakes” in the company. The acquisition is expected to fuel additional expansion as the brand “enters its next stage of growth,” according to the companies involved.

“We are excited to build on the brand’s significant momentum and share the aloha with guests across the country,” added Peter Kirsch, founder and managing partner of Blue Marlin, in a statement.

Mo’ Bettahs first opened in 2008

Mo’ Bettahs dates back to when the Macks — who moved to Utah from Hawaii — opened their first location in Bountiful in 2008. They wrote on their website that they aimed to provide locals with a taste of their native island of Oʻahu, crediting their mother and aunts for inspiring the Hawaiian island barbeque they served.

The restaurant was a hit, as the brand grew to six locations by the time Savory Fund acquired majority stake in 2017. It’s exploded on the market since then, expanding to 56 locations across seven states, including over a dozen locations all over Utah.

Most of its growth took place after Rob Ertmann took over as CEO in 2021. Its revenue jumped 178% over the past three years, while nearly 500,000 people have joined its rewards club, according to the company.

It also garnered acclaim from peers, landing at No. 46 in Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers — a list recognizing emerging leaders in the fast-casual industry — in 2023.

Future expansion

The chain now shifts hands to a pair of companies that plan to build on that growth, which may mean introducing Mo’ Bettahs to new markets.

Blue Marlin Partners markets itself as a firm of “established middle-market businesses looking to substantially grow and realize shareholder value.” Similarly, Trive Capital says it seeks “viable middle-market companies with the potential for transformational upside through operational improvement.” Combined, the two hold billions of dollars through various assets.

Ertmann said he believes the companies will build on the “synergy” that Savory Fund brought, allowing “the heart of the brand” to remain “the same” through all its recent growth.

The Macks, who were bus drivers at the time they hatched Mo’ Bettahs, said they are also excited about what’s next for the company they started. In a joint statement, they said they never imagined how successful it would become in 16 years.

“We were two city bus drivers from Hawaii who knew how to cook, how to eat, and how to work, but the way our lives have unfolded is beyond anything we could have imagined,” they said, thanking their past and future business partners. “(Blue Marlin’s and Trive’s) partnership will enable us to share good food and ‘spread da aloha’ across the mainland for years to come.”

The sale is the latest from Savory Fund, which also sold its majority stake in Swig to the Larry H. Miller Company in 2022. Despite those moves, it still holds at least a portion of 11 brands, including Swig and Mo’ Bettahs, as well as others like R&R BBQ, Via 313 Pizzeria and Houston TX Hot Chicken.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

(File)...

Becky Bruce and Candy Zillale, KSL NewsRadio

Utah voters flock to website evaluating judge performance

Traffic rose 58% compared to the last election cycle for a website offering judge performance evaluations in Utah, according to the non-partisan commission that runs the site. 

2 minutes ago

The exterior of Mo' Bettahs Hawaii Style Food in Cedar City. The chain, which was started in 2008, ...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

Utah chain Mo’ Bettahs acquired by 2 out-of-state firms

Mo' Bettahs Hawaiian Style Food has already expanded quite a bit since two brothers opened their first restaurant in Davis County nearly two decades ago.

26 minutes ago

Candace Lierd (right) was sentenced to at least three years in prison for charges related to commun...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Victims celebrate after Exitus CEO sentenced to prison

After Candance Lierd was sentenced for fraud crimes Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024, a group of victims affected by her actions gathered to celebrate.

60 minutes ago

FILE - The Egyptian Theatre is pictured on the eve of the 2017 Sundance Film Festival on Wednesday,...

Larry D. Curtis

Sundance Film Festival tickets now on sale, including specials for locals

While the Sundance Film Festival is still deciding on its long-term host for 2027 and beyond, Utah will still be home to the fest for at least 2025 and 2026. Tickets for next year's festival — scheduled for Jan. 23 to Feb. 2 in 2025 — went on sale Wednesday morning.

2 hours ago

An unidentified "suspicious item" was found in a Salt Lake City vehicle storage lot late Tuesday, O...

Mary Culbertson

‘Suspicious item’ found, moved for disposal near downtown Salt Lake

An unidentified "suspicious item" was found in a Salt Lake City vehicle storage lot late Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2024. Authorities are conducting an investigation.

3 hours ago

After two men escaped a sheriff’s deputy on a 4-wheeler during an illegal joyride in late July, i...

Andrew Adams

Not a clean getaway: Man charged in illegal 4-wheeler joyride after deputy’s 2-month investigation

After two men escaped a sheriff’s deputy on a 4-wheeler during an illegal joyride in late July, it may have looked like a clean getaway.

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Utah chain Mo’ Bettahs acquired by 2 out-of-state firms