Teen missing, endangered out of Uintah County

Oct 23, 2024, 12:19 PM | Updated: 12:22 pm

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

BALLARD, Uintah County — A 13-year-old girl was reported missing and endangered by the Uintah County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday.

Dalilah Reed left her home in Ballard on Monday at approximately 3 p.m., the sheriff’s office said. She was wearing black or dark-colored jeans and a black jacket. She was carrying a pink backpack and a small green handbag.

No further information was given other than a picture, showing Dalilah handling a bike while wearing the clothing described.

The sheriff’s office asked anyone with information to contact the office at 435-781-2511 or Uintah Basin Communications at 435-789-4222.

