Woman urges others to test for radon levels in their homes after cancer diagnosis

SALT LAKE CITY — As we head into colder months of the year, radon is something that should be on all of our radars, according to an Utah cancer advocate and University of Utah oncologist.

“They did some tests and found a brain tumor,” said Kerri Robbins. “I thought they were crazy, just totally crazy. I’d always been so healthy.”

A non-smoker diagnosed with lung cancer.

Kerri Robbins said when she went to the doctor, one question changed her health journey.

“Have you had your home tested for radon? And I said ‘I didn’t know I needed to,’” Robbins said.

After testing her home, the levels were shocking.

“It was like I was smoking three packs of cigarettes a day,” Robbins said. “This was after I’d already had radiation and been out on a chemo pill, so if he hadn’t asked me that question, our house could still have very high radon levels.”

Radon in Utah homes

Dr. Wallace Akerley, a medical oncologist who treats lung cancer patients at the University of Utah, said one of three houses in Utah has elevated levels of radon.

As it turns out radon is the leading cause of lung cancer among non-smokers according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

“A colorless, odorless gas that’s everywhere. It lives in the ground. It’s radioactive associated with breakdown products of uranium,” Ackerley said. “The challenge has been the clever houses we’ve been building.”

By clever, he said newer houses are often more airtight with insulation. That, in addition to colder weather, when people do not have their windows open, which essentially traps radon.

“We buy a house as a place to protect our family from the cold. But the last thing we wanna do is buy a house and find out it’s a radiation chamber and potentially gonna hurt my children,” Akerley said.

Testing your home and prioritizing your health is priceless, according to Robbins.

“It’s preventable,” Robbins said. “You can do something about it and mitifation doesn’t cost near what cancer costs.”

Currently, Robbins is still battling the aftermath of radiation, including loss of strength on her left arm, the same side where the brain tumor was originally found in her left lung.

It’s another reason she is sharing her story and urging others to test their homes.

To request a free test, you are encouraged to visit utahradon.org.