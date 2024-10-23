On the Site:
Lehi apartment complex explosion caused by ‘mental health episode,’ police say

Oct 23, 2024, 12:57 PM | Updated: 1:03 pm

Ninety families have been evacuated from an apartment complex after an early-morning explosion Tues...

Ninety families have been evacuated from an apartment complex after an early-morning explosion Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024, at Lehi Tech Apartments. (Jeanteil Livingston, Lehi)

(Jeanteil Livingston, Lehi)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

LEHI — After an explosion occurred in a Lehi apartment complex early morning Tuesday, forcing 90 families to evacuate in the middle of the night, police said the dramatic event seemed to have been suspicious in nature. On Wednesday, authorities concluded the underlying cause of the explosion was a “mental health episode.”

While police did not provide specifics on what detonated the explosion, they did say it was caused by a person inside Lehi Tech Apartments at 200 S. 1350 East.

“Authorities have taken the necessary steps to ensure that the individual involved received the help they needed,” the Lehi Police Department said.

Police said charges would be filed related to the incident, but did not say when the individual would be booked.

It was previously reported by KSL TV that a husband and wife in the unit were injured by flying debris. Authorities did not specify whether the person that detonated the explosion was one of them, or if it was a different person entirely.

90 families evacuated after early-morning explosion in Lehi apartment complex

 

This is a breaking news story. It may be updated. 

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts or exhibiting warning signs, call, text, or chat the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 which is answered 24/7/365 by crisis counselors at the Huntsman Mental Health Institute. All calls to legacy crisis hotlines, including the old National Suicide Prevention hotline, 1-800-273-8255, will also connect to a crisis care worker at the Huntsman Mental Health Institute as well.

Additional resources

  • SafeUT: Parents, students, and educators can connect with a licensed crisis counselor through chat by downloading the SafeUT app or by calling 833-3SAFEUT (833-372-3388)
  • SafeUT Frontline: First responders, including firefighters, law enforcement, EMS, and healthcare professionals can chat with a licensed crisis counselor at no cost 24/7/365 by downloading the SafeUT Frontline app.
  • SafeUTNG: Members of the National Guard can chat with a licensed crisis counselor at no cost 24/7/365 by downloading the SafeUTNG app.
  • Utah Warm Line: For non-crisis situations, when you need a listening ear as you heal and recover from a personal struggle, call 1-833 SPEAKUT 8:00 a.m.-11:00 p.m., 7 days a week, 365 days a year.
  • The Huntsman Mental Health Institute offers a wide variety of programs and services including suicide prevention and crisis services, hospital treatment, therapy & medication management, substance Use & addiction recovery, child & teen programs, and maternal mental health services including birth trauma, pregnancy loss, infertility, and perinatal mood and anxiety disorders.
  • LiveOnUtah.org is a statewide effort to prevent suicide by promoting education, providing resources, and changing Utah’s culture around suicide and mental health. They offer resources for faith based groups, LGBTQ+, youth, employers, firearm suicide prevention, and crisis and treatment options.

Counties in Utah provide services for mental health and substance use disorders. Centers are run by the thirteen Local Mental Health and Substance Use Authorities all across the state and offer therapy, substance use disorder treatment, support groups, mobile services, youth treatment, and more. 

These resources and more information can be found here: https://www.uacnet.org/behavioralhealth.

Ninety families have been evacuated from an apartment complex after an early-morning explosion Tues...

