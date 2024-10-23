On the Site:
Vote Watch
Roads to Understanding
Hope After the Hurricanes
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

NTSB releases new information on Utah Lake plane crash

Oct 23, 2024, 1:42 PM

Members of Saratoga Springs Fire and Rescue return to the Saratoga Springs Marina after searching f...

Members of Saratoga Springs Fire and Rescue return to the Saratoga Springs Marina after searching for a reported plane crash on Utah Lake on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. (Isaac Hale, Deseret News)

(Isaac Hale, Deseret News)

Jacob Freeman's Profile Picture

BY JACOB FREEMAN


KSLTV.com

PROVO — The National Transportation Safety Board released a preliminary report on the September Utah Lake plane crash that killed two — at one point, two aircraft were just 200 feet apart.

The report said the Cirrus Design Corp SR-22 plane carrying two Utah men was approaching a runway to land at Provo Airport when the accident occurred.

Investigations showed air traffic control told the pilot of the SR-22 to follow another plane landing just before them on the same runway. Controllers then told the pilot to “go around,” because a different plane was still on the runway, the report said.

The SR-22 pilot replied that he was going around, and confirmed the other airplane was still on the runway.

“The controller cleared the pilot to land on runway 13, to which they acknowledged,” the report said. “No further radio transmissions from the pilot were heard.”

Airport surveillance cameras showed the first airplane made a “touch and go landing,” which means the plane touched down on the runway but took off again without stopping. The report said the SR-22 got within 200 feet of the other plane and 50 feet above the ground, then entered a climb and veered sharply right off the runway.

The SR-22 was recorded on the downwind leg of the runway at a ground speed of 110 knots, and a few moments later just before it veered right, it was recorded at 80 knots.

The flight path of a small plane that crashed into Utah Lake on Sept. 27, 2024. (ADS-B Exchange)

Data from the investigation showed the SR-22 lost speed around that time. Then, a witness in another plane said, “they observed the accident airplane ‘bank sharply then stall’ before it ‘fell into a rapid descent with 3 rotations,'” according to the report.

The witness also told investigators they saw the plane’s parachute deploy, but not until just before it hit the water.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it was able to recover almost all the fragments of the airplane, and they were taken to a facility where they will undergo further investigation.

Contributing: Mary Culbertson, KSL TV

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Toxic algal blooms were detected in Sand Hollow Reservoir on Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2024. (Utah Departme...

Mary Culbertson

Toxic algal blooms detected in Sand Hollow Reservoir in Washington County

Toxic algal blooms were detected in Sand Hollow Reservoir on Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2024.

1 hour ago

Members of Saratoga Springs Fire and Rescue return to the Saratoga Springs Marina after searching f...

Jacob Freeman

NTSB releases new information on Utah Lake plane crash

The National Transportation Safety Board released a preliminary report on the September Utah Lake plane crash that killed a pilot and passenger.

1 hour ago

As we head into colder months of the year, radon is something that should be on all of our radars, ...

Karah Brackin

Woman urges others to test for radon levels in their homes after cancer diagnosis

As we head into colder months of the year, radon is something that should be on all of our radars, according to an Utah cancer advocate and University of Utah oncologist. 

2 hours ago

Ninety families have been evacuated from an apartment complex after an early-morning explosion Tues...

Mary Culbertson

Lehi apartment complex explosion caused by ‘mental health episode,’ police say

A "mental health episode" was determined the cause of an explosion inside a Lehi apartment complex on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024.

2 hours ago

a man and woman stand together...

Larry D. Curtis

Court documents detail timeline in killing of Roosevelt woman Kimberly Hyde

Unsealed court documents detail why a warrant has been issued for the man charged with killing a Utah woman Kimberly Hyde. Investigators state that once the victim's body was located, he apparently fled the U.S.

3 hours ago

Delilah Reed, 13, was reported missing from Ballard, Utah on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024. (Uintah Coun...

Mary Culbertson

Teen missing, endangered out of Uintah County

A 13-year-old girl was reported missing out of Uintah County on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

NTSB releases new information on Utah Lake plane crash