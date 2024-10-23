On the Site:
UTAH'S WATER

Toxic algal blooms detected in Sand Hollow Reservoir in Washington County

Oct 23, 2024, 2:06 PM

Toxic algal blooms were detected in Sand Hollow Reservoir on Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2024. (Utah Department of Environmental Quality)

(Utah Department of Environmental Quality)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

HURRICANE, Washington County — Harmful algal blooms were detected in Sand Hollow reservoir Tuesday, according to Sand Hollow State Park officials.

The park warned visitors the algae produces dangerous toxins that can make humans and animals sick. The algae mats look like “thick, mucous-like patches” that might float on the water’s surface or even along the shoreline.

The park asked visitors to avoid swimming in areas with visible mats and to keep children and dogs away from them. Officials said boaters should be aware and should look out for them even if not physically inside the water.

Further, the park asked visitors not to drink the water.

For blooms that are spotted, the park said they could be reported to 801-536-4123. If sickness occurs after being in the area or in the water, the park recommends calling Utah Poison Control at 800-222-1222.

Toxic algal blooms were detected in Sand Hollow Reservoir on Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2024. (Utah Department of Environmental Quality)

