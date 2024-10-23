Utah Jazz 2024-25 Regular Season Preview

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz 2024-25 season kicks off on Wednesday night at home against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Though several familiar faces return, the Jazz will have a new identity this season as they focus more heavily on developing the roster’s youth.

With that in mind, here’s a preview of what fans should expect for the 51st campaign in Jazz history.

Who Returns For The Jazz?

The Jazz will be led by four proven veterans who return to the team from last year’s roster.

All-Star Lauri Markkanen signed a four-year, $200+ extension that will keep in Utah through the 2030 season.

Markkanen has had the team’s highest scoring average each of the last two years and has quickly become the face of the franchise.

Lauri Markkanen announced his intention to sign an extension with the @utahjazz. The four-year deal is reportedly worth nearly $200 million. 🇫🇮#TakeNote https://t.co/VBbUUzfgvb — KSL Sports (@kslsports) August 7, 2024

Jordan Clarkson is the longest-tenured Jazz player returning to the roster for his fifth full season in Utah.

Clarkson, a former Sixth Man of the Year Award winner will be asked to carry a large offensive load for the Jazz’s second unit this season.

John Collins will join Jordan Clarkson in a reserve role this season for the first time since his rookie year in Atlanta.

Collins has started all but five games over his last six seasons in the NBA, but will be called on as the team’s backup center to open the season.

Collin Sexton scored the most points for the Jazz last season at just under 1,500 after appearing in a team-leading 78 games.

Sexton, 25, is largely considered the Jazz’s second-best player, and will be a starter to open the season.

Familiar Young Faces

A key facet in the Jazz’s youth movement will be the development of the second and third-year players on the roster.

Walker Kessler is under perhaps the most scrutiny after earning All-Rookie honors in his first NBA season, only to have an underwhelming sophomore campaign.

Kessler will be the team’s starting center to open the season, in what is likely a make-or-break year for his future.

Keyonte George is the Jazz’s most proven second-year player after averaging 13.0 points and 4.4 assists per game as a rookie.

Keyonte George returned from an injury scare and helped the @utahjazz down the @SacramentoKings. “The game has been slowing down for me a lot,” George said.#takenote https://t.co/swXjkdVGMo — KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 16, 2024

George had a stellar preseason and the franchise hopes he can be their point guard of the future.

Taylor Hendricks was the team’s lone lottery pick in 2023 and saw mixed results as a rookie.

The second-year forward started for the team in his second preseason and is being developed as a versatile defender and three-point shooter.

Brice Sensabaugh had perhaps the most surprising preseason among the Jazz’s second-year players.

The Ohio State product shot a promising 41 percent from the three-point line and will join Clarkson and Collins as a mainstay on the team’s second unit.

Johnny Juzang signed a four-year, $11.5 million contract with the Jazz over the summer, though only the first year is guaranteed.

Juzang shot a scorching 45 percent from the three-point line during the preseason but will likely be out of the Jazz’s rotation early in the season.

New, Veteran Faces

In total, six new faces will join the Jazz on guaranteed contracts this season.

Veteran Drew Eubanks signed with the team shortly after free agency opened in July and was a steady contributor in his four preseason appearances.

Eubanks provides excellent frontcourt depth for the Jazz, but is expected to be an insurance policy for injuries in the frontcourt, and will be floated in trades throughout the year.

Justin Zanik on Patty Mills, Svi Mykhailiuk, and Drew Eubanks. “The reason we brought them here is to help and teach our young guys how to be a professional in the league.”#Takenote | @utahjazz — KSL Sports (@kslsports) September 27, 2024

Svi Mykhailiuk signed with the Jazz after winning a championship last season with the Boston Celtics.

Though he’s unlikely to see the floor often, the veteran sharpshooter adds emergency depth on the perimeter, and like Eubanks, will be a popular name in trade rumors.

Patty Mills was the final name added to the Jazz’s roster this summer.

The veteran guard is entering his 16th season in the NBA and isn’t expected to play a major role on the floor, but his leadership in the locker room is highly valued by the Jazz’s coaching staff.

Three More Rookies Enter The Mix

The Jazz welcomed three rookies in the 2024 NBA Draft, all of whom will likely see significant minutes throughout the season.

Cody Williams will see the most minutes among first-year players after being selected 10th overall by the Jazz in June.

The forward remains raw physically, but the team is excited about his length, skillset, and high basketball IQ.

Cody Williams offered a glimpse at his two-way potential against the Trail Blazers. #TakeNote | @utahjazz https://t.co/zi4nwA06xm — KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 19, 2024

Isaiah Collier was the team’s second draft selection and will be the team’s backup point early in the year.

In summer league and preseason, Collier showed both the highlights that made him the number one overall recruit in the country, and the lowlights that allowed him to slip to the end of the first round.

Kyle Filipowski had the most celebrated college career among the Jazz rookies but fell to the team in the second round.

Filipowski’s versatile offensive game is primed for the modern NBA, but he’ll likely be used in only spot minutes to open the season and will be a mainstay in the G League.

Two Way Players

Micah Potter and Jason Preston both return to the Jazz on two-way contracts from last season.

Second-year center Oscar Tshiebwe will also be with the team on a two-way deal after spending his rookie campaign with the Indiana Pacers.

Will Hardy returns for his third season as the team’s head coach.

Jazz 2024-25 Expectations

With a heavy emphasis on youth, the Jazz aren’t expected to compete for a playoff spot in the crowded Western Conference race.

While the Jazz will be happy to learn more about their eight players on the roster aged 23 or younger, the uber-talented 2025 NBA Draft class will likely also influence how the front office handles the roster throughout the season.

The Jazz enter the year competing with the Portland Trail Blazers for the worst record in the West, while fans will have to eye the Brooklyn Nets, Washington Wizards, Chicago Bulls, Detroit Pistons, Charlotte Hornets, and Toronto Raptors among cellar dwellers in the East.

Wins won’t be the measure of success for the Jazz, rather the development of the team’s youth, cultural identity, and lottery standings will all be weighed heavily at the end of the season.

Opening Night Injuries

Isaiah Collier is out for the Jazz with a strained hamstring.

Johnny Juzang is out with a thumb sprain.

How To Watch, Stream Jazz vs. Memphis Grizzlies

The Jazz will open the regular season on Wednesday at home against the Memphis Grizzlies at 7 p.m. MST. The game will be televised on KJZZ, streamed on Jazz+, and heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone .

Follow @benshoops