Charges filed against 3 people in connection to murder of Taylorsville man

TAYLORSVILLE — Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill announced on Wednesday that charges have been filed against three people in connection to the death of Jorge Llamas.

On Oct. 13, Taylorsville police were called to a home on reports of shots fired. Once on scene, they found the victim unresponsive in a bedroom, and was later declared dead by medical personnel.

As emergency personnel were dealing with Llamas, a fight in another part of the house broke out between Ariana Aguilar, 44, the victim’s girlfriend, and another woman. Aguilar had been hitting the other woman, according to a news release from the district attorney, and was taken into custody.

In an interview with police, the other woman said that Aguilar and the victim had been in a fight earlier in the evening and that Llamas had locked Aguilar outside the home.

Later, Ariana Aguilar returned to the home with her daughter, Natalie Aguilar, and “some males” that she did not know.

The woman also told police that two of the males went into the victim’s bedroom, and then she heard a gunshot. Furthermore, the woman also told police she saw Natalie Aguilar and the two males run from the house.

In an interview with police, Natalie Aguilar, 19, said that her mother had called her after the fight “and said that they needed to come jump him because he had ‘put hands on’ her,” according to the release.

Police were then told that Natalie Aguilar drove to the victim’s house with a 17-year-old boy and four other males. When they arrived near the victim’s house, the five individuals met Ariana Aguilar, who then got into the car.

Once at the victim’s home, Ariana Aguilar allegedly broke a window screen and opened the window. She then ordered two males to enter the home through the window and open the door. Once inside the home, Ariana Aguilar led the males to the victim’s room, where the alleged shooting occurred.

According to the release, Natalie Aguilar and the 17-year-old male are each charged with the following:

One count of first-degree murder

One count of first-degree felony aggravated burglary

One count of second-degree felony obstruction of justice

The release also states that Ariana Aguilar is charged with the following:

One count of first-degree felony murder

One count of first-degree felony aggravated burglary

Two counts of first-degree felony obstruction of justice

One count of retaliation against a witness.

Charges against the four minors involved in the case are being screened in juvenile court.